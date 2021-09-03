I Have the Cleanest Shower of Anyone—All Thanks to This
SQUEAKY CLEAN
Scouting Report: This tiny squeegee maintains your glass shower’s shine without taking up precious bathroom space.
I love my glass door shower; it looks nice and reduces my chances of pulling back a shower curtain to find a murderer by 100%. However, despite its benefits every bit of shampoo soap is incredibly visible and I find it annoying. Cleaning is a lot to keep up with, and so, in order to keep my shower clean and retain all of its anti-horror movie qualities, I tried out this little tool.
OXO’s Good Grips Squeegee
Unlike my various scrubbers and sprays, something unique about shower squeegees is that I am using them while soaking wet. For this reason, the Good Grips Squeegee’s defining feature- its grip, is essential to me. Unlike some other squeegee handles made of sleek metal and rigid plastics, OXO’s handle is wide, round, and made of soft, non-slip silicone, making it easy to maneuver as well as safe to drop on the occasional foot. The 10" blade allows me to get the job done in precisely eight swipes from top to bottom, and its flexible silicone leaves no water or streaks and, most importantly, doesn’t squeak.
