CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘I Haven’t Slept,’ Says Sister of Woman Murdered by Escaped Convict
PARALYZED BY FEAR
Read it at CNN
The sister of a woman murdered by the convict who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison last week says she’s been paralyzed by fear since his jailbreak. “Since then, I have been waking up with fright at night. I nap and wake up with fright,” Sarah Brandão, whose sister, Deborah, was stabbed 38 times by her ex-boyfriend Danelo Cavalcante, told CNN. “I haven’t slept for many days.” Cavalcante escaped from Chester County Prison last Thursday by scaling a wall and climbing onto the building’s roof, pushing his way through several layers of razor wire before finding his way to freedom. A shocking video released by authorities Wednesday shows part of the daring escape.