I Know the Truth About Trump’s Sex Life: Wolff

President Donald Trump‘s playboy past is long behind him, his biographer says.

Author Michael Wolff explained on the latest episode of the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that, despite all the glitz and glamour that Trump, 80, revels in as the most powerful man in the world, he hasn’t gotten any action in years—especially from his wife.

A photo illustration illo for Inside Trump's Head podcast of Donald Trump, Melania, Marla Maples, Ivana Trump, and Stormy Daneisl. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

“He is in this White House... this totally alone figure without any kind of... basic warmth,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles. “Even the people who are... the familiar faces are familiar only on a professional basis.”

“I mean, in the first administration, he had Hope Hicks, who really tended to him. And now he has this woman, Natalie Harp,” he continued. “But he functions essentially... like an old-time monarch, you know. Who has... married someone for political reasons... as was done. And there was really no pretense of a... domestic life, and then he’s tended to by factotums.”

Donald Trump and Hope Hicks outside of the Oval Office in 2018. CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

Hicks, 37, served Trump as a longtime aide both in the Trump Organization and his first administration, taking on roles as both White House Communications Director and as a counselor to the president.

However, during Trump’s hush money criminal trial in 2024, she testified for the prosecution against her former boss—providing intel on how the president wanted his alleged affairs with adult actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal covered up.

Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks to media along with her lawyer Michael Avenatti (right) outside federal court in New York City on April 16, 2018. LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

Harp, 35, has taken up a similar role to Hicks as a trusted confidante to Trump during his second administration.

“Natalie Harp, you know, has become—as Hope Hicks was—this kind of curious person in his life. We don’t really understand that relationship,” the author said. “She appears to be hopelessly in love with him, and we’ve seen a series of... cringeworthy letters that she has written him.”

Harp's colleagues have referred to her as the "human printer" for her following around of Trump with a portable printer so she can hand him information on printed paper. Curtis Means/via REUTERS

Harp, formerly a far-right news anchor, has written Trump numerous letters expressing her adoration for the now-octogenarian, according to The New York Times—including one that said, “You are all that matters to me.”

“But, you know... I think that... he’s generally regarded among his staff as... post-sexual,” Wolff said. “There is, at least, nobody who is... rushing to say, nor whispering, that he has a relationship—a sexual relationship—with anyone.”

Reached for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung sent the Daily Beast a frequently recycled statement: “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Trump has long fancied himself as a philanderer. Peter Kramer/Getty Images

The president’s debaucherous past is no secret. In 2005, a video later published by The Washington Post captured the future president making vulgar comments about women, saying: “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. ... Grab ‘em by the p---y. You can do anything.”

Since 1970, Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 28 women. In 2023, a New York jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll—whom the president was forced to pay $83.3 million in damages.

A New York jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in her civil trial against Trump. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Trump’s wife, First Lady Melania Trump, has largely maintained a separate public schedule from her husband, who’s 24 years her senior.

“As we have said on this podcast before, as Melania makes clear in her movie, which is about the 20 days and the run up to the inauguration: when you get to the inauguration, the one evening you think that a newly inaugurated president might want to have sex with his wife, she makes it very clear that they’re going in completely separate directions at the end of the evening,” Coles explained.

Melania often appears unhappy when with her husband. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“And let’s just... be clear, even in the first administration, they... didn’t share a bedroom,” Wolff added. “They were the first... couple since John and Jacqueline Kennedy not to share a bedroom.”

While Trump sleeps in the President’s Bedroom on the second floor of the White House residence, Melania occupies a separate private suite on the third floor. Their separate sleeping arrangement also reportedly extends to their home at Mar-a-Lago.