I Know Why Trump’s Presidency Is Doomed: Author

President Donald Trump is getting to the point of no return, according to his biographer.

“I think the wheels are coming off in so many ways,” author Michael Wolff said on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

“Even before the war in Iran started, politically, he was in a very complicated position, more and more and more,” he continued. “Minneapolis, the economy that won’t budge, his inability to read the room when it comes to putting his name on buildings.”

Throughout his second administration, Trump, 79, has faced one blunder after another.

Trump's second administration has been a whirlwind of poor policy decisions. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The president’s nationwide immigration crackdown hit a breaking point in Minneapolis after Operation Metro Surge, which sent 3,000 immigration officers into the Democratic state, resulted in the shooting deaths of two American citizens by federal agents: 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good and 37-year-old VA ICU nurse Alex Pretti.

Border Patrol “commander-at-large” Gregory Bovino, who led the charge in Minnesota, was ousted from his role and replaced by Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan. Subsequently, Homan announced the withdrawal of hundreds of federal agents from the state as a de-escalatory measure to save face in the wake of widespread outrage over the operation.

Bovino announced he will retire from Border Patrol at the end of March, as multiple investigations into his conduct threaten to push him out anyway. Madison Swart/Madison Swart/REUTERS

Economically, Trump has projected strength and resurgence, but the numbers have failed to back up his claims. According to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy lost 92,000 jobs in February, and the unemployment rate grew to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent in January.

Domestic gas prices have also skyrocketed in response to Trump’s war in Iran, with Americans now paying an average of $3.80 per gallon at the pump—nearly a full dollar more than the nationwide average of $2.94 a month ago.

The president has also sought to plaster his name across American institutions such as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which he unofficially renamed the “Trump Kennedy Center.”

After July 4, the historic center will shut down for two years for “renovations,” which is set to impact “approximately 75 to 175 of the Center’s roughly 300 employees,” according to CNN.

On Friday, Richard Grenell, Trump's top Kennedy Center goon, was replaced by Matt Floca, the vice president of the institution's facilities operations. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I mean, his own numbers, terrible,” Wolff continued. “Sinking. Sinking fast. And then the war comes along, so we’re gonna go from a political crisis to a political catastrophe.”

The president’s net approval rating sits at -14 points as of Tuesday, according to The New York Times aggregate.

Less than a third of Americans are in favor of the country’s strikes on Iran, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, and an NBC poll found that more than half of Americans believe the U.S. should not have taken military action.

In 2001, 92 percent of Americans supported the Afghanistan War, and 76 percent supported the Iraq War in 2008.

Thirteen American service members have been killed since the conflict began, and over 200 have been wounded or injured, according to U.S. Central Command. Six military personnel were killed by an Iranian drone strike on a mobile operations center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on March 1, while six others were killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq on March 12.

In a video address on March 1, Trump said “there will likely be more” American service members who die before the end of the conflict, the exact timeframe of which is uncertain. The president said on Friday that the war will be over “when I feel it in my bones.”

“That’s where we are now in the second year of the second Trump term,” Wolff declared. “We’re getting to the point—because it’s the second term—in which he’s not going to be able to recover.”

Whether it's the war in Iran, the Epstein files, or the economy, the Trump administration has a lot of cleaning up to do. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Reached for comment, the White House provided the Daily Beast with a frequently recycled statement from communications director Steven Cheung.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--- and has been proven to be a fraud,“ Cheung said. ”He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”