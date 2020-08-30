‘I Only Like One or Two of His Songs’: Virginia Voters Allege Kanye’s Campaign Duped Them in Affidavits
ALL OF THE LIES
Voters in Virginia have accused Kanye West’s haphazard presidential campaign of fraudulently gathering signatures for his petition to appear on the November ballot. Two registered voters submitted affidavits to the Virginia State Board of Elections on Friday alleging that West’s campaign duped them into serving as electors for him. The rapper has qualified to appear on the ballot in the state in November. Matthan Wilson, a 53-year-old teacher who submitted one of the affidavits, told The Washington Post, “I am so embarrassed. I don’t want to be an elector for Kanye West. I don’t want to vote for Kanye West. I only like one or two of his songs.” Barbara Scheeler, a 55-year-old resident of Alexandria, told the Post that a campaigner for West solicited her signature and attempted to hide the candidate it would be for. When she declined, the campaigner reportedly asked her 16-year-old son for his signature. Last month, Illinois’ state election authority found that West’s campaign was short more than a thousand signatures necessary to qualify for the election. In Wisconsin, the state’s Democratic party filed a complaint against the campaign for allegedly fraudulent signatures that appeared on his election petition.