I Read Project 2025 Head Kevin Roberts’ Book—and Was Terrified by It

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

One of the architects behind the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 agenda has penned a book about his conservative beliefs, but you won’t be able to pick it up until sometime after the election in November after Kevin Roberts decided to delay its release in the face of widespread pushback to his organization’s work.

Madeline Peltz, the deputy director of rapid response at liberal watchdog group Media Matters, however, got a copy of Roberts’ screed against modern America—titled Dawn’s Early Light: Taking Back Washington To Save America—and was aghast at what it contained. She joined The New Abnormal this week to discuss what she discovered.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

“It's all part of a bigger project, and that project is remaking the role of women in society and forcing them back into the domestic sphere based on this idea that that is their natural predisposition,” Peltz said. “The biggest threat that he sees to the project of remaking the role of American women are women who choose not to have children—or who choose not to get married to men.”

Plus! A discussion with Meridith McGraw, a national correspondent at Politico, about her new book, Trump in Exile, which chronicles the former president’s retreat to Mar-a-Lago after his defeat in 2020.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.