I Saw Charlie Kirk Shot After Transgender Mass Shooting Question

A Fox News contributor on the ground at Utah Valley State University has described the moment Charlie Kirk was shot.

Jason Chaffetz said he was on a higher level of the university’s quad where students had gathered to hear Kirk, a Trump ally, speak when a shot rang out.

“I happened to be watching Charlie. I can’t say I saw blood, I can’t say I saw him get shot, but as soon as that shot went out, he fell back into his left,” Chaffetz said.

“It wasn’t as if there was a whole bunch of gunfire. It was a single gunshot,” he continued, adding, “You got the sense that the shot came kind of straight at him.”

He noted that Kirk had been answering a question about “transgender shooters,” and suggested it was no coincidence that the Turning Point USA founder was fired upon at that moment.

In the moments before the shot rang out, someone who appears to be a student asked Kirk if he knew “how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last ten years,” speaking into a microphone.

“Too many,” replied Kirk, who appeared to be holding debates with students as part of the Turning Point USA event.

The person then asked him to give the number of mass shooters in the U.S.

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” Kirk said, before lowering his microphone. Less than a second later, he was shot.

Kirk is currently in critical condition, a law enforcement official tells Associated Press.

“If I had to guess, it looked to me as if it was in close proximity,” Chaffetz, a former Utah congressman, said. Campus authorities have said 200 yards.