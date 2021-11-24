I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”

I’m actually quoted as two different people in their story, as the inmate companion who watched over Epstein after his first suicide attempt and the kitchen worker who had access to inside information about the night of Epstein’s death in a successful second attempt thanks to my friendship with another prisoner who occupied the cell next to his.

Though I can’t remember everything I wrote back in 2019, and lost all access to my own words after my own sentence at the Metropolitan Correctional Center ended a few months after he killed himself there, I recognize myself in the style and, especially, the description of special housing inmates as “animals.”