Jeffrey Epstein Dead in Manhattan Correctional Center

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, 66, has died inside a Manhattan correctional facility, two senior law enforcement officials told The Daily Beast. They said that it appeared he had committed suicide.

A spokeswoman for office of chief medical examiner confirmed they had Epstein's body, and said, “We are investigating this death. Cause and manner are pending.”

The Fire Department of New York received a call at 6:39 am to MCC and transported Epstein to New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a spokesman said. Medics tried to revive him along the way.

Epstein was being held without bail at the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan as he faced charges of child sex trafficking. The mysterious multimillionaire has been in the notorious NYC lockup since his surprise arrest at New Jersey's Teterboro airport in early July, as he flew in on his private jet from Paris.

He had been placed on suicide watch several weeks ago after he was found in his cell "in medical distress" with "apparent bruising on his neck."

The financier's sudden death comes only a day after newly unsealed court documents show one of his accusers claimed that he and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to powerful men for sex. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says Maxwell recruited her as a 16-year-old during her summer job at Mar-a-Lago, testified that Epstein and Maxwell lent her out for kinky sex with foreign heads-of-state, a wealthy Wall Streeter, a former U.S. senator, a highly-regarded scientist, and Britain's Prince Andrew.

None of the other men accused have been charged of a crime and all deny the allegations—as has Maxwell, a British socialite who served as Epstein's girlfriend and assistant.

Epstein had initially been held in general population at MCC, where he’d been targeted for extortion as a wealthy pedophile, a source with knowledge of his circumstances told The Daily Beast, describing Epstein’s injuries from his prior alleged suicide attempt as small abrasions around his neck.

Epstein's death leaves behind a host of baffling questions which now may never be answered. That includes how he built his fortune—he claimed to manage money for billionaires, and served on the board of family charities for titans Leon Black and Les Wexner. But experts are dubious of his story and say he instead appeared to have expertise in moving money offshore. Others have speculated that he was blackmailing wealthy clients after luring them to his legendarily lusty parties with beautiful young girls on his private Caribbean island and at his palatial Manhattan townhouse.

Also unanswered: what Epstein was doing with a safe full of cash, loose diamonds, and an Austrian passport under an assumed name (and with a Saudi address), which feds uncovered when they raided his New York mansion.

What is known is that Epstein moved in circles of astounding wealth and influence. He counted President Donald Trump as a friend—until the two fell out over real estate—and flew President Bill Clinton around on his private plane. He palled around with Prince Andrew, went into business with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and hosted salons and getaways for scientific geniuses.

But behind his glittering facade, Epstein peddled in darkness.

Scores of young women have come forward for more than a decade to accuse Epstein of sexual abuse, starting with dozens of underage girls in Florida. Two sisters have also claimed that Epstein and Maxwell raped one of them in Wexner's Ohio mansion, and molested the other while she was underage at the financier's remote Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.

But the U.S. Attorney's office in Miami decided not to pursue federal charges against the well-connected money man in 2007, allowing him instead to plead guilty to a pair of state prostitution charges. He served 18 months, most of it in the Palm Beach County jail on a lenient work release program.

That deal—which also gave broad immunity to any of Epstein's potential co-conspirators—is now under intense scrutiny, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis directing state law enforcement to take over a probe into how Epstein was allowed to leave his cell for 12 hours a day to visit his office and his home. At least one woman has claimed that Epstein abused her while on his work release.

Meanwhile, the feds will soon have to answer how Epstein managed to kill himself inside a secure lockup while he was already on suicide watch.

At the time of Epstein's first suicide attempt, he shared a cell with Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer charged with kidnapping and murdering four people in 2016. Tartaglione had been housed in the MCC's Special Housing Unit, alongside Epstein, because corrections officials had allegedly found a cellphone in Tartaglione's previous cell.

Tartaglione's lawyer, Bruce Barket, told authorities his client had saved Epstein’s life during the first suicide attempt by alerting corrections officers. He claimed Tartaglione was being implicated in the suicide attempt because he’d recently complained about conditions at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, saying in a statement at the time, "we warned the judge that officials at the jail would retaliate against Nick because we have been exposing the inhumane conditions at the facility.”

A source added that while protocols were followed after his previous apparent suicide attempt, Epstein received no preferential treatment.

The rich man “lived like a pig in a sty” after that attempt, the source said, eating his meals off of the floor and constantly requesting more toilet paper. In conversations with other inmates, he at times asked for their inmate numbers, presumably to put money into their accounts.

With Epstein's death, victims and their advocates have again been denied their day in court. Julie Brown, whose reporting for the Miami Herald helped reignite the Epstein case, said on CNN Saturday morning that the focus will now turn on who else should be held accountable to bring justice to the young women whose childhoods were robbed by Epstein.

The fact that Jeffrey Epstein was able to commit the selfish act of taking his own life as his world of abuse, exploitation, and corruption unraveled is both unfortunate and predictable," said Brad Edwards, a lawyer for Epstein's victims who has pursued the financier for years.

"While he and I engaged in contentious legal battles for more than a decade, this is not the ending anyone was looking for. The victims deserved to see Epstein held accountable, and he owed it to everyone he hurt to accept responsibility for all of the pain he caused. We will continue to represent his victims and will not stop in their pursuit of finality and justice. It is never too late to come forward with information."

Victim Jennifer Araoz, who says Epstein and his minions recruited her from a New York high school and raped her when she was just 15, expressed anger on hearing the news of Epstein's suicide. “We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives, while he will never face the consequences of the crimes he committed the pain and trauma he caused so many people. Epstein is gone, but justice must still be served," she said.

"I hope the authorities will pursue and prosecute his accomplices and enablers, and ensure redress for his victims.”

Kelly Weill and Harry Siegel contributed to this report.