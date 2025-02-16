‘I Think You Should Leave’ Actor Dies

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Begs Hollywood: ‘Write More Good Guys’
IRONY ALERT
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.16.25 12:11AM EST 
Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, and Vince Gilligan
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

In his acceptance speech for the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement at the Writers Guild Awards on Saturday night, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan made a surprising admission to the audience: “Walter White, because of the work they did, he’s one of the all time-great bad guys,” said Gilligan. “But all things being equal, I think I’d rather be celebrated for creating someone a bit more inspiring.” Because in our current reality, “bad guys, the real-life kind, are running amok. Bad guys who make their own rules, bad guys who, no matter what they tell you, are really out for themselves.”

While Gilligan didn’t name any names, he did point out what he considers to be a “weird irony” that “in our profoundly divided country, everybody seems to agree on one thing: there are too many real-life bad guys.”

Gilligan’s advice to his fellow writers was simple: “I say we write more good guys.” Because they’ve accidentally made villains “too sexy” and aspirational. And “when that happens, fictional bad guys stop being the cautionary tales they were intended to be.”

Gilligan concluded, “Maybe what the world needs now are some good, old-fashioned, Greatest Generation types who give more than they take. Who think that kindness, tolerance and sacrifice aren’t strictly for chumps.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Cheeky Opossum Hospitalized After Devouring Entire Costco Chocolate Cake
GOALS
Catherine Bouris
Updated 02.16.25 3:43AM EST 
Published 02.16.25 12:24AM EST 
Opossum
Bernie Friel/Education Images/Universal Images Group

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab in Omaha recently posted about one of its most entertaining patients: an opossum who had to be admitted to the hospital after eating an entire Costco chocolate cake. Following some time in the center—and a diet reset—she should be safe to be released. But the center wrote, “Until then, she is definitely a little cranky about our strict ‘zero chocolate’ policy!” The Washington Post interviewed the family who found that an opossum had stolen their cake and eaten almost the entire thing, leaving chocolate paw prints all over their patio furniture. Because the opossum “didn’t look so great” and was panting, Kim Doggett of Gretna, Nebraska, contacted the local Humane Society, who decided after an examination that the creature was OK, but could benefit from some time in rehab. The Wildlife Rehab is now selling Cake Bandit T-shirts for fans who may find the opossum’s antics relatable.

Sometimes a sweet tooth just can’t wait until Valentine's Day! 🍫 This Virginia opossum was admitted today after...

Posted by Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc. on Monday, February 10, 2025
Read it at The Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

J.Crew’s Semi-Hidden Factory Sale Is Not To Be Missed
SALE ON SALE
Erica Radol 

Scouted Staff Writer

Published 02.14.25 7:43PM EST 
J.Crew Outlet Black Friday Sale
J.Crew Factory.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As an avid J.Crew fan, I can honestly say that the brand’s discount-laden factory store (the brand’s online outlet) is a great way to get high-quality wardrobe staples without the big price tag. J.Crew Factory always offers discounts up to 40 percent off J.Crew, but for a limited time, you can unlock even more savings from already discounted items. Right now, J.Crew Factory is offering 50 percent off everything sitewide (including clearance items!).

J. Crew Factory Store Weekend Style Event
Shop At J.Crew Outlet

Now’s the time to invest in evergreen staples like jeans and office-friendly blazers while they’re half off, or grab a few outwear essentials to round out your pre-spring lineup. The sale also includes tons of denim for just $50, pure cotton crewneck T-shirts for $20, and even new arrivals like versatile frocks and cashmere items. And the sale is not just for women; the gents’ and kids’ sections are equally full of additional savings.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
MLK’s Family Fears Trump’s Record Release Will Push FBI ‘Smears’
LEGACY IN MIND
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.15.25 3:47PM EST 
Published 02.15.25 3:29PM EST 
Martin Luther King Jr.
MLK’s family is worried that Trump’s record release will include “smears” about the civil rights leader. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. worries that a release of government documents ordered by President Donald Trump will revive “smears” the FBI pushed against the civil rights leader decades ago. Last month, Trump signed an executive order to divulge records related to the assassinations of King and former President John F. Kennedy—both frequent sources of conspiracy theories. But Axios has reported that the president denied a request from King’s family members to preview the records, which they fear will tarnish his reputation. “We know J. Edgar Hoover tried to destroy Dr. King’s legacy, and the family doesn’t want that effort to prevail,” a family friend told Axios. While King was fighting for civil rights for Black Americans during the 1960s, the FBI spied on him and tried to humiliate him by leaking details about King’s alleged affairs to the press. Another source close to the family confirmed that they are concerned about “smears” released “under the guise of transparency.” A White House spokesperson told Axios that the president denied the family’s request because he believes that “these records don’t belong to them. These are the public’s records.”

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4

‘I Think You Should Leave’ Actor Dies

REST IN PEACE
Catherine Bouris
Updated 02.16.25 3:47AM EST 
Published 02.15.25 9:48PM EST 
Biff Wiff
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

Biff Wiff, a character actor who appeared in Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave, as well as Jury Duty and 2022’s Academy Award juggernaut Everything Everywhere All at Once has died, according to a statement from his management. Entertainment Lab posted a statement on Instagram, writing, “It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our beloved client and actor, Biff Wiff. Biff was an amazing person inside and out, and his loving energy could be felt by all. We are sending our heartfelt sympathies to his family & loved ones at this time.” Tim Robinson reposted a photo of himself with Wiff taken on the set of I Think You Should Leave to his Instagram story, adding a string of broken heart emojis, as well as a clip from one of the sketches Wiff appeared in, “Shirt Brothers.”

Read it at DEADLINE

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bethenny Frankel Swears by No7’s Under $50 Anti-Aging Serum
WALLET-FRIENDLY
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 01.17.25 5:01PM EST 
No7 Future Renew Serum
No7.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for effective anti-aging skincare formulas that don’t cost the sum of a monthly mortgage payment, take a cue from reality TV star Bethenny Frankel. Frankel, who has amassed quite the following on TikTok over the years, uses the platform to showcase her favorite products, including both luxury and drugstore formulas.

One of her favorite brands for skincare and cosmetics is No7—specifically, its Future Renew collection. Each formula in the line is affordably priced under $50 but, according to Frankel, looks, feels, and performs like higher-end counterparts.

No7 Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum
See At No7$40

One of her favorites is the Future Renew Damage Reversal Eye Serum. The lightweight anti-aging serum is formulated with Pepticology, the brand’s new and patent-pending peptide technology. This technology is formulated to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while aiding in the skin’s natural repair process for a firmer, brighter, and smoother complexion. Frankel also notes that the wallet-friendly serum layers well with other skincare products (she uses it under her moisturizer), and it “plays well with makeup.”

While skincare is always a worthy splurge (after all, our skin is our biggest organ), you don’t have to shell out $100+ for effective formulas that target the visible signs of aging.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Top Dem Senator: Party’s ‘Brand Is Really Bad’ Right Now
SCATHING
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.15.25 4:42PM EST 
Published 02.15.25 4:39PM EST 
Mark Warner.
Sen. Mark Warner offered a scathing assessment of his party’s current status. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Democrat Sen. Mark Warner offered a brutal assessment of his party’s standing with voters on Saturday. “I think the Democrats’ brand is really bad, and I think this was an election based on culture,” the Virginia lawmaker said at a Politico event taking place alongside the Munich Security Conference. “And the Democrats’ kind of failure to connect on a cultural basis with a wide swath of Americans is hugely problematic.” Warner, who is the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, blamed the Republicans' election sweep on his party’s positioning. “I think the majority of the party realizes that the ideological purity of some of the groups is a recipe for disaster and that, candidly, the attack on over-the-top wokeism was a valid attack,” Warner said. He went on to praise Trump’s defiant approach with the media. “President Trump can say virtually anything, and it’s forgotten within the same 24-hour news period, so that is a whine and a complaint, but it’s the reality,” Warner said. He expressed concern for the actions of Trump’s presidency so far, saying that the president cannot be given “a pass on actions that damage national security.”

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Missouri Blames DEI for Slow Starbucks Orders in Lawsuit
GRANDE CLAIMS
Joey McFadden 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.16.25 4:04AM EST 
Published 02.15.25 1:01PM EST 
Starbucks barista
Starbucks barista Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Vox Media

CNN reports that Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a lawsuit this week against Starbucks, arguing that the company’s DEI program is discriminatory and results in slower service. Starbucks denied the allegations, saying its DEI policy was “designed to ensure the strongest candidate for every job every time.” This lawsuit is an early example of what legal experts expect to be a wave of litigation following President Donald Trump’s executive order threatening federal investigations over “illegal DEI” programs, which the administration claims are “discriminatory.” Many corporations have been swiftly reviewing their DEI policies to try to comply with the new administration’s expectations. Missouri alleges that Starbucks’ DEI programs are a “pretext for… unlawful discrimination” and race-based hiring, which it argues result in “more mistakes” at work and more expensive products. The company’s initiatives to increase minority representation include a minority mentorship program and employee resource groups, among others. Jason Schwartz, a lawyer with Gibson Dunn, called the lawsuit a “stretch” because it targets diversity programs that are open to everyone, regardless of race.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Sheryl Crow Blasts ‘President Musk’ as She Sells Tesla in Viral Clip
IF IT MAKES YOU HAPPY
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 02.15.25 11:31AM EST 
Published 02.15.25 8:21AM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sheryl Crow attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sheryl Crow attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Singer Sheryl Crow, 63, waved goodbye to her Tesla as she sold the electric car and blasted billionaire “President Musk” in a viral clip. “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla,” Crow captioned an Instagram post rebuking Elon Musk’s intensifying political power as leader of the Department of Government Efficiency as well as President Donald Trump. Crow pledged to donate the money generated from the sale to NPR, “which is under threat by President Musk,” in hopes that “the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth.” The nine-time Grammy winner has been an outspoken political critic throughout the years—slamming fellow musician Jason Aldean for “promoting violence” in his Try That in a Small Town song. At the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., Crow assessed America’s current political climate as not “uplifting,” The Hill reported. She added that one must endure “rugged times” in order to “decide who we are in our humanity.” About her decision to sell the car, Crow wrote, “My parents always said … you are who you hang out with.”

Read it at Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Tennis Star Settles Doping Case With Three-Month Ban
GAME, SET, MATCH
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 02.15.25 9:22AM EST 
Published 02.15.25 9:06AM EST 
Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the trophy during the Australian Open winner photo shoot at the Albert Park Lake, in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 27, 2025. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Jannik Sinner of Italy poses with the trophy during the Australian Open winner photo shoot at the Albert Park Lake, in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 27, 2025. Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has agreed to a three-month ban to settle a doping case that has plagued the men’s world No. 1 player since March 2024. Sinner, 23, tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid last year, alleging the substance was passed to him transdermally from “daily massages and sports therapy.” He was suspended following the tests, but he successfully appealed the decision and was ultimately found not at fault by the International Tennis Integrity Agency. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency lodged an appeal of the decision that it has agreed to drop on condition Sinner is suspended until May 4. “WADA accepts that Mr. Sinner did not intend to cheat, and that his exposure to clostebol did not provide any performance-enhancing benefit and took place without his knowledge as the result of negligence of members of his entourage,” the agency said in a Saturday statement. “However, under the Code and by virtue of CAS precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage’s negligence.” In a statement to CNN, Sinner expressed respect for “WADA’s strict rules” that are “an important protection for the sport I love.” He will be eligible to compete in the upcoming French Open.

Read it at CNN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Give Your Backside a Boost With These Wrinkle-Proof Men’s Trousers
🍑👀
Davon Singh
Updated 02.03.25 1:07PM EST 
Published 01.31.25 7:01PM EST 
Man wearing slim-fit beige pants and a black belt, leaning casually against a vintage cream-colored car with a retro design, palm trees in the background
Jack Archer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re tired of a closet full of pants that fit but don’t fit your lifestyle—or even your body, Jack Archer is about to become your new favorite brand. The men’s apparel brand designs clothing for men who want to look stylish and feel comfortable as well. Say hello to the Jetsetter Tech Pant, the most versatile, sleek, and comfortable pants we’ve ever tried.

Jack Archer sources premium fabric from Japan that gives these pants a soft, stretchy feel without creasing or losing their shape throughout the day. Plus, the fabric naturally repels water, coffee, wine, and dirt, making them great for the office, dinner dates, or travel. My favorite part? Jack Archer tech pants are designed with extra room in the crotch, giving you the freedom to move without the squeeze and discomfort. The Jetsetters don’t just keep you comfy—they’re tailored to flatter your shape, too.

Jetsetter Tech Pant
40% off original price
Buy At Jack Archer

With a special curved design that wraps your mid-section, these pants give your butt a lifted, sculpted look without being overly tight. The Jetsetters are available in seven dynamic colors and two fits—slim and straight. Whether you’re heading out for a casual day, dressing for the office, or even hitting the golf course, these pants are up for the task.

For a limited time, score the Jetsetter Tech pants for 40 percent off, along with other bestsellers like Jack Archer’s t-shirts, socks, and jackets. If you’re ready for a closet refresh with items you’ll actually be excited to wear, now’s the time to invest.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Donald Trump, Elon Musk on ‘SNL’ 50th Anniversary Show Guest List
HOT TICKET
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 02.15.25 12:53AM EST 
Musk puts on sunglasses with Donald Trump behind him in a MAGA hat
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been invited to Studio 8H for Sunday’s Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary show, per Puck News. On Monday, NBC revealed the long list of A-listers and SNL alums who will appear on the special, which will air as a live three-hour telecast from Rockefeller Center on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Trump and Musk’s past hosting gigs on the show have been a point of tension between SNL boss Lorne Michaels and the show’s staffers, according to new biography Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live. The book reports that some staffers blamed Michaels for Trump’s first election win, as he invited him to host the show ahead of the 2016 election. The book quotes some staffers as feeling “responsible for the national disaster” of Trump. Behind-the-scenes tension remained as Musk hosted in 2021, after which certain staffers saw that invite as confirmation Michaels had wanted to help his “billionaire friend” Trump. Puck reports that all 160-plus past SNL cast members will help fill seats in 8H’s 300-capacity room, along with former writers, producers, and other past hosts. Neither Trump nor Musk have confirmed their attendance.

Read it at Puck News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Rape Lawsuit Against Jay-Z, Diddy Dismissed By Accuser’s Lawyers
'FICTITIOUS'
William Vaillancourt
Updated 02.15.25 3:35AM EST 
Published 02.14.25 8:10PM EST 
US rapper Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024.
Jay-Z Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

A lawsuit alleging that Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs raped a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 MTV Video Music Awards after-party has been dismissed by the woman’s lawyers, Variety reported Friday. Attorneys Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis filed the dismissal “with prejudice,” meaning that the lawsuit can’t be refiled in its current state. Carter, who had called the allegations “idiotic” when they were made public in December, issued a statement reading that “the frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed.“ He continued: “This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones, and I have endured can never be dismissed. This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.” Combs remains charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, and denies all accusations against him.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
CelebrityOne of Biggest ‘SNL’ Stars Declined 50th Anniversary Invite
Amethyst Martinez
Hot Takes40 Years Later, an Unhinged, Hidden Soap Opera Is a Hit
Kevin Fallon
CelebrityDave Chappelle Revealed the Two Topics ‘SNL’ Forbid Him From Mentioning
Catherine Bouris
CelebrityPete Davidson Opens Up About Harassment He Endured For Being ‘Ugly’
Catherine Bouris
Recaps‘Severance’ Episode 5 Recap: Mark’s Big Sex Secret
Emma Fraser