I Tried Everlane’s First-Ever Pair of Leggings — Here’s What I Thought
Everlane is taking over our entire wardrobe. (They’re at least taking over mine with their crop pants and fleece sweatpants.) The essentials brand, which mainly focuses on everyday basics outside of the gym, is now making a pair of leggings that may just replace your actual pants. The Perform Legging is a sustainable, comfortable legging for every kind of workout – or even just to lounge in.
These smooth leggings are made from a technical fabric from an Italian mill and can easily be worn no matter the workout. I took these puppies for a spin in a light, at-home core workout and they’ll be staying in my rotation for good. They’re soft but stretchy and lightweight enough to be breathable but not see-through. The sturdiness and cut of the fabric meant that I wasn’t hiking them up every time I got up from doing crunches. I also loved the high-waist, as it felt comfortable without being constricting. They fit right into my collection of Lululemon, Outdoor Voices, and Girlfriend leggings, albeit almost half the price of some.
They’re priced at $58, an incredibly reasonable price for leggings that feel like they come from a brand that’s been doing athleticwear for years. The fabric is made to give a light amount of compression and to wick sweat away. Everlane cut down on the seams but did add a hidden front pocket for things like IDs or even a phone. They come in four neutral shades: Ink Grey, Brandy Rose (a soft, red-orange), Lichen (a moss green), and Black. Sizes range from XXS up to 4XL and you can grab them in two inseams: full length and 7/8, which is my preferred length.
The Perform Legging
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.