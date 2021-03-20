I Tried This Robot Vacuum And I’m Never Going Back
CLEAN UP ON AISLE FIVE
For the longest time, I was prejudiced against robot vacuums. There was part of me that thought they just weren’t necessary. Many of them boast hefty price tags and are a little too high-tech for my liking. The list of features is simply too long—I just want a vacuum that cleans when I tell it to. The Roborock S4 Max ticks all of these boxes and is truly, in my opinion, the best set-it-and-forget-it vacuum out there.
Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum
What I love most about the S4 Max is that it’s so quiet. If I didn’t have a puppy who is always slightly annoyed when I turn it on, I’m fairly certain I wouldn’t notice it at all. The vacuum has enough suction power that it could pick up AA batteries off the floor (which I don’t recommend testing yourself). The suction is also intelligent, increasing its power automatically on rugs to ensure it thoroughly cleans your home. And if that weren’t enough, the battery can last for two hours if needed, so it can actually get to every nook and cranny of your home. If for whatever reason the Roborock doesn’t have enough charge to complete the job, it will return to its base automatically, and once charged, will continue from where it left off.
