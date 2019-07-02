OOPS!

I Was There When We Failed to Even Try to Stop Trump’s Stunt Run for President

Almost every question yielded a non-answer about the awesomeness of Trump himself, and we let him riff. Why stop the show when we all knew he wasn’t really running for president?

Gersh Kuntzman

opinion

New York Daily News Archive/Getty

He couldn’t have been more gracious. But I should have been more of a dick.

The polite man is Donald Trump. It’s Jan. 5, 2000. And the pre-Apprentice Trump is making one of his periodic flirtations with importance, this time a run for president on the Reform Party ticket. He’s still the frequently bankrupt con man who is a running joke in the New York tabloids (even as they photosynthesize every toxic molecule of carbon dioxide that comes from his mouth)—but now he’s hawking a book, The America We Deserve, and making Grand Pronouncements on the Issues of the Day.

Who am I? I’m the young-ish New York Post reporter sent by my editors to Trump Tower to “cover” the event just in case Trump actually announces he’s running. Spoiler: He wasn’t. It would be another 15 years before he would make his slow escalator descent into the history books.