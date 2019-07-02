I Was There When We Failed to Even Try to Stop Trump’s Stunt Run for President

He couldn’t have been more gracious. But I should have been more of a dick.

The polite man is Donald Trump. It’s Jan. 5, 2000. And the pre-Apprentice Trump is making one of his periodic flirtations with importance, this time a run for president on the Reform Party ticket. He’s still the frequently bankrupt con man who is a running joke in the New York tabloids (even as they photosynthesize every toxic molecule of carbon dioxide that comes from his mouth)—but now he’s hawking a book, The America We Deserve, and making Grand Pronouncements on the Issues of the Day.

Who am I? I’m the young-ish New York Post reporter sent by my editors to Trump Tower to “cover” the event just in case Trump actually announces he’s running. Spoiler: He wasn’t. It would be another 15 years before he would make his slow escalator descent into the history books.