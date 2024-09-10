I Went to Moms for Liberty’s 2024 Summit and It Was Dire

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Right-wing group Moms for Liberty held its annual Joyful Warriors National Summit at the end of last month. In attendance was Olivia Little, senior investigative researcher at Media Matters, who tells The New Abnormal just how “dire” the conference was in comparison to last year.

“This year, it’s more apparent that they’re neither joyful, nor warriors, because at least last year they pretended to have some joy, but this year it was pretty dire at the summit,” Little tells co-host Andy Levy on this week’s episode.

Little explains how this year's summit “could not have been more different” than 2023’s, describing how members “were really on a high [last year]. I would say the attendance was about three times larger than this year.”

She adds that last year’s speaker lineup “had nearly every Republican presidential hopeful there speaking as well as Dennis Prager. And this year, the two top speakers advertised were Glenn Beck and Rob Schneider—until just days before the conference when they last minute added Donald Trump, who seemed pretty surprised to be in a ballroom of 300 people when he showed up.”

Plus! Raegan McDonald-Mosley, CEO of the nonprofit Power to Decide, talks about her organization’s efforts to advance sexual and reproductive wellbeing.

“It’s crazy to think that in the year 2024, that access to abortion is very limited in almost half the country, and that it more likely impacts Black women because of where the bans and restrictions are and where Black women are more likely to live.”

