Celebrity

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Reveals Surprising ‘Misconception’

NO, NOT I

The 81-year-old disco icon is setting the record straight.

Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Gloria Gaynor
Tobias Schwarz/Reuters

Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive” may be an anthem for feminists, but that doesn’t mean she identifies as one. While promoting her upcoming EP, Happy Tears, Gaynor told Metro that while it might be “dangerous” to shirk off the label, she’s never identified as a feminist. In fact, Gaynor thinks that being called one has been the “biggest misconception” in her six-decade career. Instead, when fans ask her if she’s a feminist, the singer’s typical response is, “No. Not really. I love men.” Gaynor only caused more confusion when she attempted to explain further, saying, “I love men who know who they are and are strong enough to take their place but also strong enough to recognize a woman’s strengths and who... realize that we are to be partners and not opponents.” Which is... somehow not feminism. But fans shouldn’t fret too much: Gaynor still loves performing the song. Just don’t call it feminist.

Read it at Metro

Paulina Rodriguez

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
InterviewsEdi Patterson: TV’s Funniest ‘Maniac’ Says Goodbye to ‘The Righteous Gemstones’
Nick Schager
Hot TakesDo You Even Understand How Big a Deal ‘Sinners’ Is?
Kevin Fallon
Hot TakesHow This Muppet Explains Why That Muppet Is Going After PBS
Clare Donaldson
Recaps‘The Last of Us’ Reveals Ellie and Dina’s Life-Changing Secrets
Emma Fraser
Recaps‘The Rehearsal’ Baby Scene May Be the Most Deranged Thing HBO Ever Aired
Clare Donaldson