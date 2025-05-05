‘I Will Survive’ Singer Reveals Surprising ‘Misconception’

Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive” may be an anthem for feminists, but that doesn’t mean she identifies as one. While promoting her upcoming EP, Happy Tears, Gaynor told Metro that while it might be “dangerous” to shirk off the label, she’s never identified as a feminist. In fact, Gaynor thinks that being called one has been the “biggest misconception” in her six-decade career. Instead, when fans ask her if she’s a feminist, the singer’s typical response is, “No. Not really. I love men.” Gaynor only caused more confusion when she attempted to explain further, saying, “I love men who know who they are and are strong enough to take their place but also strong enough to recognize a woman’s strengths and who... realize that we are to be partners and not opponents.” Which is... somehow not feminism. But fans shouldn’t fret too much: Gaynor still loves performing the song. Just don’t call it feminist.

