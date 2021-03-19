I Won’t Drink My Coffee Out of Anything but These Glasses
DRINK IT ALL IN
About a year ago, I made the switch from buying my morning coffee at Starbucks every day to making it myself at home, and, like many regular coffee drinkers, I’m very particular about it. Despite having an entire cabinet dedicated to mugs I have collected throughout the year, I refuse to drink my coffee out of anything but these Bodum Pavina Glasses. My absolute favorite thing about these Bodum glasses is that they are made of really well insulated glass, which means that they actually keep my coffee hot for a while (this is ideal, because I prefer steaming hot coffee). Heat doesn’t escape right away, and I can sip on my cup for about 30 minutes before it starts to significantly cool down.
Bodum Pavina Double-Wall Insulate Glass Set of 2
Even better? The double-wall glass means that while the liquid inside is kept perfectly hot, the outside is still cool to the touch. I’ve never burned or even hurt my hand holding this glass, and I can place it down on a table without worrying about it burning the surface. That double layer also keeps drinks cool and prevents condensation, so you don’t need a coaster if it’s holding cool liquid either.