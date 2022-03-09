UN Nuke Watchdog Says Chernobyl Has Stopped Sending Data After Russian Takeover
NOT GOOD
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant’s data systems stopped transmitting to the UN agency monitoring atomic energy without warning on Tuesday, according to the watchdog’s head, who also expressed grave concern about the safety of the Ukrainian workers at the station. The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement that its director general, Rafael Grossi, “indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems” at Chernobyl had been “lost.” The agency uses the term “safeguards” to describe any form of monitoring measures it uses to track nuclear activities. Also voiced in the statement was concern for the 210 employees on duty at the plant, who a Ukrainian regulator told the IAEA have not been allowed to clock off since Russian forces took over the site on Feb. 24. The condition of Chernobyl’s staff, who have been “in effect living there for the past 13 days,” was worsening, the regulator said. Grossi has pleaded with the Russians “to urgently facilitate the safe rotation of personnel there,” according to the statement.