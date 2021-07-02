Mass Shooter Targeted Borderline Bar Because He Hated College Students, Investigators Say
BITTER AND TWISTED
The Marine Corps veteran who shot up a California bar in 2018 appears to have been motivated by a hatred of college students. Ian David Long attacked the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7, 2018, shooting 12 people dead before turning the gun on himself. Ventura County sheriff’s detectives have released a report into the mass shooting and determined that Long had an irrational hatred of college-age civilians—and he knew the Borderline would be full of students that night. “Though we cannot say with absolute certainty that this was the suspect’s motive, this is the working theory that has been established,” the report said, according to CBS Los Angeles. Long had reportedly attended California State University, Northridge, and felt that other students disrespected his military service. One of his associates told detectives: “He began referring to them as ‘college-civilians,’ and said they should be ‘wiped off the map.’”