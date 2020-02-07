Former CMU Student President Will Serve Jail Time, Register as Sex Offender in Sexual Assault
A former Central Michigan University student government president who was accused of sexually assaulting at least two fellow students—and pleaded no-contest to a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct last month—will serve jail time in the case, said Dana Nessel, Michigan’s Attorney General. (A no-contest plea, unlike a guilty plea, is an acceptance of the court’s punishment without an admission of guilt.) Ian Elliott will be required to serve one year in county jail, register as a sex offender, and submit to drug and alcohol assessments during his probation, said Nessel’s office. The sentence, imposed on Friday, was the result of a plea agreement between Nessel’s office and Elliott’s lawyer after the former lead prosecutor on the case, Assistant Attorney General Brian Kolodziej, resigned in September “following the discovery that he had an inappropriate relationship with one of the victims in the Elliott prosecution,” according to a statement from the attorney general’s office.
“Today’s sentencing closes a long and distressing case for many involved, especially the two victims, who have been put through a very difficult experience,” Nessel said on Friday. “While several factors contributed to this sentencing, the agreement made with the defendant’s counsel ensures Mr. Elliott will continue to serve time behind bars with additional conditions imposed throughout his probation.” The Michigan State Police are still conducting a criminal investigation into Kolodziej’s conduct, which he has admitted.