Ian McKellen: Anthony Hopkins and Sean Connery Turned Down Gandalf First
YOU FOOLS
In an alternate timeline, a certain gray-bearded, bird-riding, twinkly-eyed wizard might have had a Welsh accent or a Scottish brogue, Sir Ian McKellen revealed in a recent interview. Speaking to Variety, the veteran actor explained that he doesn’t let himself fret over the thought he’s sometimes the second, or even third, choice for a given role. “I don’t think you’re ever the first choice,” he said. “I certainly wasn’t the first choice for Gandalf. Tony Hopkins turned it down. Sean Connery certainly did.” Though Hopkins and Connery have by any measure done well for themselves—having collected between them three Oscars, four Golden Globes, five BAFTAs, and two knighthoods—might they be kicking themselves for passing on The Lord of the Rings? McKellen certainly thinks they should be. “They’re all coming out of the woodwork now,” he said, “and I hope they feel silly.”