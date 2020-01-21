New Hampshire Man Strangles Coyote to Death After It Grabbed His Toddler Son
A New Hampshire man said he was forced to strangle a coyote to death with his bare hands Monday after it grabbed his 2-year-old son, CNN reports. Ian O’Reilly told the cable network that the animal got hold of his son by his jacket hood and dragged him to the ground before the dad sprang into action. He said he had “never harmed an animal so it was a weird experience.” O’Reilly was bitten twice during the rescue attempt and used his body weight to suffocate the animal by holding its snout shut. “I was able to get its head into the snow and get my hand around its snout, so it could no longer bite me,” he said. “And then, from there, I was able to suffocate it by using my body weight and scissor-locking it until basically expiring.” O'Reilly’s son didn’t sustain any injures during the coyote attack. The dead coyote was believed to be responsible for a series of attacks in New Hampshire and its body is being tested for rabies.