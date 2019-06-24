SCOTUS: Patent Office Can’t Ban Trademark for FUCT Clothing Brand

The Supreme Court on Monday overturned a provision of a 1946 law that banned the trademarking of “immoral or scandalous” terms. At issue was the trademark application for FUCT, a popular clothing brand. In Iancu v. Brunetti, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had refused the application, citing the 1946 law, but the court unanimously found that to be a violation of the First Amendment. The case had been closely watched because activists had challenged the trademark of the Washington Redskins football team on basis of the same law.