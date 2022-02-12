Montessori School Has Kids Do Blackface for Black History Month
‘WE ARE SORRY’
A Montessori school in Massachusetts had young students paint paper plates with black paint and put them in front of their faces to celebrate Black History Month this week in what quickly became an exercise in blackface. To make matters worse, the school posted photos of the activity on Facebook, along with pictures of students planking in rows to imitate how slaves were transported. IC Kids Montessori in Newton wrote on Facebook, “To all who are offended, we sincerely apologize for what happened with one of our classroom activities: black face. Our intention was to celebrate Black History Month. Unfortunately we didn’t do enough research on black history and carried out a wrong activity. We are sorry about it and we mean it!”