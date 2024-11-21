ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Israel’s Netanyahu Over Alleged War Crimes
The International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defence minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced in May that he was seeking warrants related to the Oct.7 Hamas attacks on Israel and Israel’s subsequent military conduct in the Palestinian territory Gaza. Roughly 700 Israeli civilians, and 1,200 people overall, were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks, according to Israel social security data. Over 44,000 have died during Israel’s subsequent 13-month siege on Gaza, according to local health officials. Human rights officials with the United Nations estimate nearly 70 percent of the deaths in Gaza have been women and children. “No one is above the law,” said Agnès Callamard, the Secretary General of leading human rights organization Amnesty International, after the announcement. Several Israeli officials hastily condemned the ICC’s decision. “These arrest warrants are a reward for terrorism,” said Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid. The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly rejected three resolutions that would have halted some weapons transfers to Israel on Wednesday. Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has threatened the ICC with sanctions over its case against Israel. Israel’s military says it killed Deif in August though his death remains unconfirmed by Hamas.
