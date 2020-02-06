ICE Agent Shoots Unarmed Man in Brooklyn During Brother's Deportation Order
A federal ICE agent reportedly shot an unarmed man while executing a deportation order on the man's brother in Brooklyn on Thursday. Two agents were escorting an undocumented immigrant from a home when the man’s brother tried to intervene, officials and witnesses said. The agent reportedly fired a shot, which tore through the brother's hand and into his cheek. A video of the incident reportedly shows one of the brothers struggling with the two ICE agents before one agent in a light grey hoodie Tasers him as he’s pushed against a car. The shot was allegedly fired a second later. “We saw people in the street, trying to get him handcuffed,” a witness told the New York Daily News. “There were a lot of people involved. The next thing I know there was this big bang.”
A law enforcement source told the newspaper that the man was unarmed but was holding something in his hand at the time of the shooting. ICE reportedly began targeting the immigrant after he was stopped by the NYPD for driving around with fake Connecticut license plates earlier in the week. He was previously involved in a 2016 domestic violence investigation.