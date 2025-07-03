ICE Agents Investigated After Allegedly Urinating Next to School Playground

A Los Angeles district is demanding an investigation into video footage which appears to show ICE agents urinating in a high school parking lot in broad daylight.

Security footage from June 17 shows a number of unmarked vans swarming into an empty parking lot at Ruben Salazar High School in Pico Rivera. The building is located right next to a local preschool and an elementary school where summer classes were in session.

But rather than conducting an immigration raid, approximately 10 agents instead left their vehicles and started urinating on storage containers in the campus parking lot, which was captured on CCTV and released by the school board.

Staff members made contact with the officers following the incident, who allegedly failed to provide a judicial warrant or any legitimate reason to be on school grounds and were told to leave. It is not known if the incident took place within view of children.

“Any reasonable person, of any profession, entering Salazar where the ICE agents were urinating would clearly recognize the surroundings to be those of a school where minors are taught,” the school board wrote in a letter to ICE.

District Superintendent Marco Villegas, who co-signed the letter, added: “Not only did ICE agents unlawfully trespass ERUSD school grounds, but they did not exercise sound and respectful judgment.”

Masked Immigration officials were caught allegedly urinating on school property. YouTube

Los Angles County Supervisor Janice Hahm called the agents behavior a “slap in the face” and told CBS News: “It’s not enough that they’ve spent weeks violently ambushing people, now ICE and CBP agents are allegedly entering school campuses, pulling down their pants, and urinating on playgrounds.”

The El Rancho Unified School District posted a condensed version of the footage onto YouTube following the incident and called for a federal investigation into agents “deeply disturbing” actions, demanding a report on the findings and the names, titles, and badge numbers of everyone present at the scene.

Elsewhere in their statement, the district also confirmed to parents that immigration agents did not enter any school buildings or search the premises. The reason for their presence on campus remains unknown.