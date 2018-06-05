ICE Arrests 114 Immigrants in Ohio Raid

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
U.S. immigration agents arrested 114 immigrants at a landscaping company in Ohio on Tuesday, according to an Associated Press report. Two locations of Corso's Flower & Garden Center in Sandusky and Castalia were raided. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says that expected criminal charges include “identity theft and tax evasion.” The AP described the raid as “rehearsed,” saying that it was “carried out with quiet efficiency.” ICE had found over 100 employees with irregularities in their documents before the raid, according to the report. The owners of the company were not arrested but are “under investigation.” This comes after a similar raid in a Tennessee meatpacking plant resulted in over 100 arrests in April.