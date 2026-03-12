ICE Attorney Fired After Saying Her Job ‘Sucks’ Plots Major Career Change

A Chinese national was arrested at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after authorities discovered nearly 2,300 live queen garden ants in his luggage, bound for China. Zhang Kequn, 32, was intercepted during a routine security check, with some ants packed in test tubes and others hidden inside tissue paper rolls. Prosecutors told the court that Zhang is suspected of masterminding an ant-trafficking ring broken up in Kenya last year, which had already led to convictions of four other smugglers. The ants, scientifically known as Messor cephalotes, are protected under international biodiversity treaties, and their trade is tightly regulated due to their ecological importance in soil health. The Kenya Wildlife Service said the seizure is part of a broader crackdown on illegal ant harvesting, which supplies exotic pet markets in Europe and Asia. Investigators have obtained court approval to examine Zhang’s electronic devices and are expected to pursue further arrests.
A NASA satellite has touched back down on Earth after 14 years in orbit. Van Allen Probe A re-entered on Wednesday, the U.S. Space Force confirmed. NASA said it entered the Pacific Ocean region, marking the end of a mission that began in 2012 to measure Earth’s radiation belts. The 1,300-pound spacecraft and its sister, Van Allen Probe B, gathered data on how particles in the belts—which protect us from cosmic radiation, solar storms, and solar wind—move around. The pair’s mission had been due to last for two years, but ended up going on for seven, ending in 2019 when it ran out of fuel and could no longer orient toward the Sun. It was thought that the probe would re-enter in 2034, but solar storms have brought it back to Earth sooner than they expected. It was expected that most of the probe would break up on re-entry to the Earth’s atmosphere, although NASA previously admitted that there was a 1 in 4,200 chance that someone could be hurt.
A former government lawyer who told a federal judge “this job sucks” while venting frustration at a hearing about President Trump’s immigration arrests is set to run for Congress. Julie T. Le was fired by the Trump administration after she made extraordinary remarks expressing exasperation at the huge case load resulting from Trump’s crackdown in Minnesota. Now she is running as a Democrat in the state to challenge incumbent Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, a regular thorn in President Trump’s side who has a strong donor base, national profile, and local support. Le’s headline-making comments came when she was asked by Judge Jerry W. Blackwell in February about why Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were ignoring court orders. “What do you want me to do?” Le asked during the hearing, according to the New York Times. “The system sucks. This job sucks.” She also asked the judge to hold her in contempt and toss her in jail so “I can have a full 24 hours of sleep.” Le told The Washington Post it was as she left the courtroom that she thought about how only lawmakers have the power to meaningfully change the enforcement system that she had criticized. “I was like, ‘Okay, I’m an attorney. I can’t do much at all.’ Legislators are the only ones that can change the law, or update the laws, or do something, so that we can have this under control.”
An ousted democratic candidate appears to be trying on a new political jersey after a string of bruising losses. Former Dalton, Illinois, mayor Tiffany Henyard has now qualified to run as a Republican in Georgia for a seat on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, positioning herself as the lone GOP candidate in the May 19 general election for the District 5 seat. The party switch marks the latest chapter in a rocky political career that has already included electoral defeats and controversy. Henyard, who served as Dalton’s mayor and previously as supervisor of Thornton Township, lost her 2025 bid for reelection as mayor after being defeated in the Democratic primary by Jason House. Her tenure in Illinois also drew scrutiny from federal investigators over her handling of taxpayer funds while she served as Thornton Township’s supervisor. The politician attempted to reclaim her position as township supervisor in 2025, but the local Democratic caucus denied her a spot on the ballot.
Actor Mickey Rourke, 73, has officially been evicted in a dispute over unpaid rent at his Southern California home after failing to respond to a lawsuit filed by his landlord. According to Los Angeles County Superior Court records obtained by the Daily Mail, landlord Eric Goldie sued Rourke in December seeking $59,100 in unpaid rent under a lease agreement for a three-bedroom rental property. Rourke had reportedly agreed to pay $5,200 per month for the Drexel Avenue home. Court filings state that Rourke “failed to comply with the requirements” of a three-day notice ordering him to pay the overdue balance or vacate the property, prompting the court to enter a default judgment against him. The court’s decision grants Goldie immediate possession of the property and voids the remaining lease agreement, effectively terminating Rourke’s tenancy. The ruling comes weeks after Rourke, who was Oscar-nominated for his role in 2008’s The Wrestler, publicly rejected a fundraising campaign launched on his behalf. A GoFundMe reportedly created by an assistant to his manager had raised roughly $100,000 from supporters before the actor intervened. In an Instagram post at the time, Rourke called the fundraiser “embarrassing” and said he was working with attorneys to return the donations to fans. The Daily Beast has reached out to Rourke’s team for comment.
Dorothy McAuliffe, a Biden administration official and wife of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, announced her campaign for Congress on Wednesday. The former first lady enters a Democratic field that includes former federal prosecutor J.P. Cooney and state legislator Dan Helmer. McAuliffe, 62, who served as the U.S. special representative for global partnerships under President Joe Biden, is focusing her early messaging on holding President Donald Trump and ICE accountable and improving affordability in the state. “Virginians are working harder than ever, but the middle class is still out of reach for too many,” she said in a statement. The contest for 7th District, which runs through suburban D.C., comes as Virginia Democrats push for a referendum to redraw the congressional lines in the state, opening the door for the party to pick up four House seats in the 2026 midterm elections. The April 21 vote on the redraw is likely the last chance for national Democrats to change district lines ahead of Election Day. However, stiff Republican resistance is challenging the referendum. Although the Virginia Supreme Court is allowing it to move forward, the GOP is disputing its legality. The 7th District seat is currently held by Democrat Eugene Vindman, who has announced a re-election bid but said he will run in the 1st District if the redistricting effort is successful. The Democratic primary is scheduled for Aug. 4.
NFL presenter Jamie Erdahl told fans why she’s been missing from Good Morning Football. “I have been away from GMFB due to an extremely personal + tragic health situation of an immediate family member,” Erdahl wrote on X. She did not specify which family member she was referring to nor what illness they were suffering from, stating that she would only share “what I feel comfortable with.” She thanked the NFL for allowing her to step away briefly and added that she’ll be back on screens next Monday. Erdahl has been a co-host on the morning show since 2022 and remained with the program when the show made a dramatic shift between coasts, moving from New York to L.A. in 2024. She currently hosts the show alongside Kyle Brandt and Manti Te’. “We like the messy parts of TV. We like when there’s people that walk into our studio. We like imperfections, and I hope that we are allowed to keep being that way,” she’s previously said about Good Morning Football. The show regularly airs at 8 a.m. ET on the NFL Network.
Former first lady Dr. Jill Biden, 74, is preparing to lift the curtain on life inside the now-demolished East Wing of the White House. Biden announced Wednesday that she will release a new memoir titled View From the East Wing, a nod to the section of the White House that served as the traditional workspace for first ladies before it was later torn down to make room for President Donald Trump’s proposed $300 million ballroom. The book, scheduled for release June 2, promises to recount Biden’s White House years “for the first time, in her own words,” according to publisher Gallery Books. Biden told The Associated Press that writing the memoir was an emotional process that forced her to revisit both joyful and painful memories from her time in Washington, describing the process as “cathartic.” The memoir will blend behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life as first lady with more personal moments, including her experience supporting Joe Biden through the final stretch of his reelection campaign. It also captures quieter snapshots of her time in the White House—like grading student papers in the Rose Garden while continuing her career as a college professor.
One of the U.S. military’s doomsday planes has been spotted for the second time in two months. The Navy’s Boeing E-6B Mercury was seen flying low over Fresno, California, where it carried out mock landings for two hours, according to the New York Post. The four-engine plane, officially called the National Airborne Operations Center, can stay in the air for half a day, be refueled en route, and effectively act as a flying Pentagon. The $141 million command post in the sky’s primary mission would come in the event of a nuclear attack, offering an alternative command center if those on the ground are destroyed. It is able to control submarines, bombers, and missiles, with Ret. Air Force Maj. Gen. Clay Garrison telling Fox 26, “They can control the bombers, if the bombers are on alert, they can control the missiles, because the missiles are always on alert, and obviously they can control our ballistic missile submarines.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was forced to cool fears at the start of the year after the one of the Air Force’s Boeing E-4B doomsday planes was seen at Los Angeles International Airport. The new sighting comes as anxiety at home and abroad reaches new heights amid the new war with Iran.
Phuket International Airport in Thailand was forced to temporarily close its runway on Wednesday after a plane malfunctioned while landing. Air India Express Flight AXB938 from Hyderabad landed nose-first on the tarmac, airport officials said. “We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on March 11 experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport. The crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned,” Air India said in a statement. The Boeing 737 MAX, carrying 133 passengers—including two infants—and seven crew, had a missing wheel, leaving the plane unable to taxi off the runway. The hard landing also left a long skid mark on the runway, Thai broadcaster MCOT reported. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated with no injuries. Phuket Airport temporarily closed the runway, issuing a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and suspending operations until 6 p.m. local time while crews removed the aircraft and conducted safety checks. Incoming flights were held in nearby airspace or diverted to Krabi and Bangkok, causing delays for other travelers.