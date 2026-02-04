ICE Barbie Accused of Stalling Trump’s Pet Project

A Customs and Border Protection memo states that Kristi Noem has delayed the construction of nearly 200 miles of wall, fencing, and water barriers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The memo, obtained by The Washington Examiner, says that contracts for the construction of 102 miles of wall, more than 90 miles of barriers on the Rio Grande, and two miles of fencing are set to be awarded. But Noem, referred to as “S1″ in the memo, hasn’t yet acted.

The reason that one of Donald Trump’s most hyped policy efforts has been held up, four senior federal sources told the publication, is Noem’s announcement last year that she would personally review Department of Homeland Security contracts valued at $100,000 or more.

DHS denies that Noem is holding up border wall contracts. Noem last year instituted a policy of signing off personally on contracts worth at least $100,000. ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“She has required all contracts over 100K be signed off by her. I don’t think she fully understands how many 100K contracts DHS has. It has slowed several things down,” one official said.

It was that policy that Noem, 54, was criticized for in the aftermath of the deadly Texas floods last summer, when she reportedly delayed sending out FEMA crews.

But DHS denies that Noem is responsible for the border wall delay.

Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the Examiner that “there are no wall contracts currently sitting in front of Secretary Noem,” adding that the Texas wall funding was appropriated through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and isn’t part of Noem’s $100,000 contract approval policy.

“Bottom line is the premise of your story is inaccurate because wall contracts don’t even follow the $100k process,” McLaughlin said, “nor are there any border wall related contracts pending the Secretary’s review.”

The Daily Beast has also reached out to DHS for comment.

CBP has thus far completed 29.5 miles of border wall during Trump's second term, the Washington Examiner reported. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Funding under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, according to the Examiner, will ensure that more than 1,400 miles of the border are equipped with some form of physical barrier, assuming current and planned projects are completed.

During Trump’s second term, CBP has built at least 29.5 miles of wall.