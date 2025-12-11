ICE Barbie Becomes Newest Impeachment Target as Scandals Pile Up

House Democrats are widening the roster of Trump administration officials they want ousted.

The Democrats are now targeting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for impeachment, according to a letter to the House Judiciary Committee obtained by the Daily Beast and first reported by Axios Thursday.

In the letter, Rep. Delia Ramirez requested “a complete investigation into Secretary Noem’s unlawful and potentially impeachable actions.”

The Illinois congresswoman additionally accused Noem of “trampling the rights of all people and disregarding the rule of law.”

“Secretary Noem has established a clear pattern of lawless behavior, mirrored in the behavior of rank and file members of her leadership team,” Ramirez wrote. “She disregards the separation of powers, breaks the law, violates the standards of ethical behavior set for those in public office, and misuses resources appropriated by Congress.”

“When taken together, her actions violate her oath of office,” she said.

Ramirez has been one of the most outspoken members of the House Democratic caucus against Noem, having previously called for her resignation and torn into her in several hearings on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) has been critical about Noem's time at DHS. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

The letter highlights several of Noem’s more egregious actions under her leadership at DHS, including reporting that found Noem used her position to purchase two Gulfstream private jets for $172 million and awarded a $200 million contract to a firm that has “long-standing and personal ties to the Secretary,” to produce taxpayer-funded ads for ICE.

Ramirez more broadly made accusations that Noem has “repeatedly made false and misleading statements to Congress,” and “undermined the separation of powers and disregarded the role of Congress and the Courts.”

DHS did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

While Ramirez’s request is likely to be unsuccessful as Republicans are unlikely to go along with impeaching Noem, her move comes as several House Democrats have moved their target from impeaching Trump to impeaching members of his administration.

Rep. Haley Stevens, who is running for Senate in Michigan, filed articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earlier this week. Rep. Shri Thanedar, who unsuccessfully tried to impeach President Donald Trump earlier this year, filed articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier this month.

Still, the push for impeachment comes as Noem is already on shaky ground with the Trump administration. Her alleged affair with former Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski, which has been called D.C.’s “worst-kept secret,” has reportedly put her on thin ice with the Trump administration.