ICE Barbie Humiliated by Sordid New ‘Bimbofication’ Tell-All

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem’s husband was funneling thousands to his wannabe “bimbo bride” as recently as last month, saying he would “love to marry” her, a new tell-all has revealed.

Bryon Noem, 56, made the shock declaration to a 47-year-old fetish model—who charges $20 a minute to video chat—just five days after President Donald Trump fired Kristi from his Cabinet, the OnlyFans star tells the Daily Mail.

Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Instagram

Nicole Raccagno, also known as “PlasticBarbie2000,” alleged to the tabloid that Bryon said he wanted to be her slave, so she referred to him as her “Slave Babe.”

“He gave me whatever I wanted—shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs,” she continued.

Nicole Raccagno, 47, provided screenshots and text messages proving that Bryon Noem, 56, sent her tens of thousands of dollars. Nicole Raccagno

Bryon, who runs an insurance business in South Dakota, often paid Raccagno enough money per month to cover half of her rent, she said. A LoyalFans account for Raccagno lists her location as Las Vegas.

“The arrangement was he’d get all my videos for $1,500 every month,” she told the Mail. “He would never say no to me. He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot bimbo, he would give me money.”

Raccagno said the father of three has been a customer since 2020, netting her tens of thousands of dollars. She claims he even purchased her expensive gifts, such as a $4,000 Louis Vuitton handbag and a $500 Nintendo Switch, using his American Express credit card.

Raccagno says Bryon Noem paid tens of thousands to see videos of her 38N bust. Nicole Raccagno

The adult star claims Bryon also paid her $2,000 to enlarge her breasts, which are a size 38N, and offered to pay for another increase, texting, “I f-----g want to pay it. Because you’re the one that I love. I would love to marry you.”

Bryon and representatives for Kristi did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Raccagno did not share why she was going public with Bryon’s secrets, but did back up her story by providing the Mail hundreds of messages from a number listed on Bryon’s insurance business website, as well as money transfers in his name.

“Bryon was addicted to my bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts,” she told the paper.

The Daily Mail first revealed Bryon Noem’s secret bimbo life on March 31. Daily Mail

Photos first published by the Mail last week show that Bryon had an affinity for dressing up like a bombshell Barbie himself. In his “bimbofication,” Bryon appears to have used balloons to mimic breasts, which he stuffed into skin-tight shirts.

One of the selfies published by the Mail shows Bryon wearing pink pants. Raccagno said the color was a favorite of the former first gentleman of deep-red South Dakota.

“He would just say he likes pink; that he wants to be a bimbo like me,” she told the Mail. “I don’t judge. You’re paying some of my bills, so yeah, whatever makes you happy.”

Raccagno said she learned of Bryon’s real identity last summer when his name appeared on a PayPal account that he used to pay down her credit card bill. Before then, she says she knew him only as “Jason,” who claimed to be based in Chicago.

Kristi, 54, and Bryon Noem, 56, together at the White House. They married in 1992. Instagram

“I warned him,” Raccagno told the Mail. “I said you need to stop talking to those girls. You need to stop sending pictures.”

Bryon would tell Raccagno that he needed God and would go incommunicado for months, only to return, according to the model. The Mail reports that another creator in the close-knit “bimbo” scene confirmed Bryon’s ties to Raccagno, who was described as being his “favorite.”

Raccagno says she does not expect to hear from Bryon again. Her last correspondence with him came on March 23, just over a week before the Mail revealed his secret life.

“I seem to be falling in love with you,” Bryon allegedly wrote in one March text. “I do love you.”

The reporting has become a cause for concern among national security experts, who believe Bryon’s secret life could have made Kristi susceptible to blackmail by foreign adversaries.

The Beast’s chief creative and content officer, Joanna Coles, laid out the significance of the personal drama on a Friday episode of The Daily Beast Podcast.

“It feels like one of those slightly silly, insignificant personal stories where someone gets humiliated and then we all move on,” she said. “But in fact, it has much bigger ramifications because it shows the government, certainly the FBI, with Kash Patel not doing his job.”

Bryon Noem traveled to Washington to sit behind his wife during her testimony on Capitol Hill last month. He did the same when she testified in May 2025 (photographed above). ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Raccagno claims her last payment from Bryon, for $1,300, was on March 14—ten days after he traveled to Capitol Hill to sit behind Noem as she was grilled by lawmakers in part over her own alleged affair with top aide, Corey Lewandowski.

Raccagno said she wishes Bryon the best moving forward.