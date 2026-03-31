Shock Whistleblower May Have Blown Open ICE Barbie Husband’s Secret

A White House reporter has claimed an unexpected source may have been behind exposing the alleged alter ego of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s husband.

Axios reporter Marc Caputo revealed that he had been given a tip last month about Byron Noem’s “busty bimbo” alter ego before the Daily Mail reported on his crossdressing habits Tuesday.

“‘Yeah, I got a weird lead,’ a source texted me Feb 13,“ the veteran reporter posted. ”They said an immigrant sex worker, possibly in the country illegally, wanted to go public about Noem’s husband using her services online —it was vengeance for DHS’s immigration enforcement."

@MarcACaputo/X

Text exchange between Marc Caputo and an unnamed source. @MarcACaputo/X

He added in a follow-up post that he was “sharing because folks sometimes wonder how reporting works.”

“Here, I would’ve needed to talk to the accuser & verified the info the way the Mail did,” he continued. “When we use anonymous sources: they’re credible.”

@MarcACaputo/X

The Daily Beast reached out to the Daily Mail for comment.

The Daily Mail reported that Bryon Noem, 56, uses an online ego where he put on fake boobs and skintight leggings to chat with adult performers.

The outlet said it had obtained hundreds of messages, involving three separate women, tied to his “bimbofication,” which is a fetish involving roleplaying as a hypersexualized Barbie doll in which a man wears massive breasts and tight clothing.

“It’s called bimbofication. People who modify their body to look like a doll. The Barbie look,” one model told the Mail. “His kink is for huge, huge ridiculous boobs.”

They were high school sweethearts. REUTERS

Kristi Noem, 54, was ousted from her role at DHS earlier this month after President Trump fired her via a Truth Social post. Her time leading DHS was riddled with controversy as her agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens, and she spent hundreds of millions on a glamorous, self-promoting ad campaign.

She and Byron met in high school in their native South Dakota. The pair were married in 1992, when she was just a 20-year-old college student. They have three children: Kassidy, Kennedy, and Booker, all of whom are in their 20s.

Noem, who is also alleged to be engaged in an extramarital affair with her former aide Corey Lewandowski in what has been called “D.C.’s worst-kept secret,” said she is “devastated” by the report on her husband.