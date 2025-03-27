Politics

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem Finds Shocking New Place to Film Promo Video

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION

El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center was the site of her latest warning to undocumented immigrants.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Kristi Noem
ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsCause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsGreenland Business Rescinds Invite for Usha Vance Visit
Emell Derra Adolphus
MediaJasmine Crockett Calls Out MTG’s ‘Bulls***’ in Angry Clash
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsTrump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
TrumplandNew Texts Prove Hegseth Leaked ‘Court-Martial’ Level Secrets
Dan Ladden-Hall,
Isabel van Brugen