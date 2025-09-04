ICE Barbie Flaunts $50K Rolex for Louisiana Lockup Photo Op

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem flashed a bulky gold watch while parading through a notorious Louisiana prison camp that is reopening to cage people detained by ICE.

Noem unveiled “Camp 57,” a new detention camp within Angola State Penitentiary, after Donald Trump, the 47th U.S. president, apparently chickened out at the last minute from having it named “Camp 47″ in his honor.

For her obligatory glam shoot, Noem came accessorized with a gleaming timepiece, visible in candid photos she posted to X that catch her inspecting the detention site.

The DHS secretary, who’s earned the nickname “ICE Barbie” for her love of cosplaying in various civil service getups, also sported the usual ICE cap and a large diamond ring.

The gold watch appears to be a $48,400 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, which Noem previously wore for her controversial stunt at El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center earlier this year.

Noem defended herself after taking a promo video in front of a cell filled with prisoners, saying “They need to see that the United States is going to use every tool that we have to make our communities safer.” Alex Brandon/Getty Images

During the visit, Noem used a crowded prison cell filled with inmates as the backdrop for a video threatening the consequences of coming to the United States illegally.

The shocking move, and her display of the luxury watch, drew widespread criticism as tone-deaf and cruel.

Commentators on social media wondered how Noem, who was the South Dakota governor until this year, would be able to afford such a watch on a government salary.

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Noem hold a press conference to announce the opening of the new ICE facility, dubbed “Louisiana Lockup.” Matthew Hinton/Getty Images

In a previous statement, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told the Daily Beast, “Governor Noem chose to use the proceeds from her New York Times best-selling books to purchase an item she could wear and one day pass down to her children.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the DHS for comment on Noem’s latest watch display.

According to her financial disclosure, Noem made $139,750 in an advance payment for her 2024 book No Going Back, in which she wrote about killing her 14-month-old dog Cricket.

In another photo Noem posted Thursday, she stands in front of a wire fence of the prison camp as the watch glints in the sun.

“To every criminal illegal alien perpetuating violence on our streets, beware: your free pass is over,” she wrote in the caption. “Louisiana Lockup could be your last stop in America.”

To every criminal illegal alien perpetuating violence on our streets, beware: your free pass is over.



Louisiana Lockup could be your last stop in America. pic.twitter.com/gLl0PYwGJD — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) September 4, 2025

ICE has already begun transferring detainees into the new detention unit, which DHS has dubbed “Louisiana Lockup,” with 51 people in custody on its opening day.