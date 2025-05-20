ICE Barbie Offers Her Own Made-Up Definition of Habeus Corpus

Trumpland

Kristi Noem gave the jaw-dropping answer to a roomful of stunned senators.

Liam Archacki
Kristi Noem gave an egregiously incorrect definition of the legal principle habeas corpus while testifying to senators Tuesday.

“Habeas corpus is a constitutional right that the president has to be able to remove people from this country,” President Donald Trump’s homeland security secretary said.

She was quickly cut off by the stunned senator who had asked her to define the term, Maggie Hassan. The New Hampshire Democrat corrected Noem, explaining that the well-known legal concept refers to a detained person’s right to challenge their imprisonment in court.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

