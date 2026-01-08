ICE Barbie Ripped for ‘Ridiculous’ Cosplay and Endless Hats

Congress is getting fed up with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem delivering MAGA spin in ostentatious outfits.

Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz ripped the 54-year-old secretary’s penchant for playing dress-up in a fiery House Judiciary Committee meeting on Thursday.

“Is this what the $800 billion went to?” asked an irate Moskowitz as he held up a picture of Noem in a giant cowboy hat. “Every day we see her after some new tragedy, she’s wearing a different outfit with a different hat. She looks ridiculous.”

Kristi Noem's outfit, as she called slain Renee Nicole Good a "domestic terrorist" minutes after she was killed in her car by an ICE agent. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Noem wore the massive hat at a Wednesday press conference as she accused 37-year-old mother Renee Nicole Good, gunned down in her car by an ICE agent at a protest in Minneapolis, on Wednesday, of being a “domestic terrorist” who tried to run over the ICE agent who killed her.

Noem made the accusation minutes after the killing took place. She was in Texas when she made the statement. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, and numerous MAGA figures followed suit.

Widow and mom-of-one Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday. Facebook

Video of the killing shows Good turning away from the ICE agent who killed her as she attempted to flee a second ICE agent who was wrestling with her car door handle. Minnesota Public Radio reported on Thursday morning that Good “had just dropped off her six-year-old son at school Wednesday and was driving home” when she stopped at the ICE protest.

Noem, who the Daily Beast has long dubbed “ICE Barbie” for her numerous unprofessional costumes, has been widely criticized for her photo-op outfits. During her time as DHS Secretary, she has cosplayed as a firefighter, a pilot, a marine, and a cowgirl.

Kristi Noem dressed as a firefighter. Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

“She’s not just an embarrassment to the country, she’s an embarrassment to you and the president,” said Moskowitz of Noem. “She deserves to be removed from her job, and if not impeached.”

The House Judiciary Committee was in session on Thursday to debate proposed changes to various House resolutions relating to crime, but the meeting quickly became a heated discussion about Good’s killing.

Moskowitz, a 45-year-old Democratic representative from Florida, tore into Republicans for their hypocrisy.

Rep. Moskowitz was fed up with Noem, who he called an "embarrassment." Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“I watch you twist yourselves into pretzels trying to defend this!” Moskowitz said. “Running away from previous statements, disagreeing with yourself, trying to defend the cr-p that’s happening.”

Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell followed Moskowitz by holding up a haunting photo of the children’s toys in the glove compartment of Renee Good’s car.

“Do you want to defend the murder of this mom?” asked the 45-year-old Swalwell. “If my Republican colleagues are going to do nothing, right now, you better believe that accountability is coming... Immunity is going to be stripped. And to Kristi Noem, Tom ‘Cashbag’ Homan, Greg Bovino—your asses are going to be in these witness chairs."