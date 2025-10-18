ICE Barbie Ripped For Splurging $172 Million on Luxury DHS Jets

Kristi Noem splashed out a whopping $172 million purchasing not one but two luxury aircrafts to jet herself and other department officials around.

The Coast Guard, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, had already requested an estimated $50 million for a spanking new Gulfstream V jet to replace the apparently run-down old one the secretary has apparently been using.

Documents obtained by the New York Times reportedly show DHS has now signed a deal with Gulfstream to purchase two “used” G700s, a model which apparently boasts “the most spacious cabin in the industry.” The newspaper adds it’s been unable to determine exactly where the funding came from.

“The avionics are increasingly obsolete, the communications are increasingly unreliable and it’s in need of recapitalization, like much of the rest of the fleet,” Coast Guard acting commandant Kevin Lunday told Congress back in May.

Noem has purchased two used Gulfstream G700s with an estimated $172 million price tag. Michael Derrer Fuchs/Getty Images

Lunday added the new aircraft would provide “secure, reliable, on-demand communications and movement to go forward, visit our operating forces, conducting the missions and then come back here to Washington and make sure we can work together to get them what they need.”

Nicknamed 'ICE Barbie' for her love of dolling up for the cameras, it's not the first time Noem's spending has come under scrutiny. Homeland Security/Handout/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to DHS for comment on this story. A spokesperson told the NYT the new jets were bought as “a matter of safety” because the old aircraft, being 20 years old, was “well beyond operational usage hours for a corporate aircraft.”

The purchase doesn’t appear to have passed Noem’s political opponents by, with two top-ranking Democrats, Congresswomen Rosa DeLauro and Lauren Underwood, having written to the Homeland Security Secretary asking her to “clarify the funding source.”

“In addition to raising serious questions about your ability to effectively lead an agency whose procurement strategies appear to vary on a whim, the procurement of new luxury jets for your use suggests that the U.S.C.G. has been directed to prioritize your own comfort above the U.S.C.G.’s operational needs, even during a government shutdown,” their letter reportedly reads. “We are deeply concerned about your judgment, leadership priorities, and responsibility as a steward of taxpayer dollars.”

It’s not the first time Noem’s spending has come under scrutiny since she assumed her post at the MAGA administration earlier this year. Democrats blasted her for reportedly staying free-of-charge at a glitzy Washington, D.C. residence ordinarily reserved for top Coast Guard brass—not least given changes she’s implemented at her department requiring her sign off on any expenditure over $100,000.