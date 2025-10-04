ICE Barbie Takes MAGA Mouthpiece for Cosplay Ride-Along

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem took right-wing YouTuber Benny Johnson along with her on an ICE raid in Chicago, where he witnessed what he described as “incredible.”

In a video posted to X, Johnson said, “We just watched a raid at Walmart... amazing. Secretary Noem was here. They rolled up a couple of guys and... it’s rowdy. There are a lot of people around, everyone’s filming. The Secretary of Homeland Security is, right now, doing raids at Walmart in Chicago.”

“They must have got a couple of guys, at least. There were a few arrests for people trying to impede the enforcement operations, and, uh... wild scenes here,” he added.

🚨 Secretary Kristi Noem just raided a Walmart in Chicago with ICE.@Sec_Noem was part of the raid.



I Just watched the whole thing. Incredible. Dozens of criminal aliens running and jumping the fence. Vehicles fleeing DHS. Multiple apprehensions and arrests. Wild scenes… pic.twitter.com/PSSfNSmsLz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 3, 2025

Johnson can be seen wearing a Border Patrol federal agent vest in the video, something Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell pointed out in a post on X, writing, “I remember when I used to go out with the police on patrols and raids. Because it was a part of my job. What is this cosplaying bulls--t? Did you get that uniform at a Spencer’s store?”

Johnson responded, “DHS asked me to wear this because Democrat domestic terrorists in the area have attacked them with bricks, sticks, knives & explosives. Plus Charlie Kirk was just killed by your side. I saw Democrats assault police today. Many arrested. One of them s--t his pants. Just like you.”

I am on the ground in Chicago with ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. I’ll be covering their immigration enforcement operations today.



Things are already popping off. Secretary Noem is on the ground with us. It will be an interesting day with @Sec_Noem.



Roll with us… pic.twitter.com/58LzKHml0n — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 3, 2025

Johnson also posted a video of what he described as “Democrat domestic terrorists” who had been arrested for ”violent assault" on federal law enforcement.

“Every activist here attacked ICE agents in broad daylight just for enforcing American law.”

An NBC News report noted that protestors have attempted to block ICE vehicles as part of a growing national movement against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. In response, law enforcement officers have used tear gas and projectiles against crowds in addition to arresting protesters.

Military veteran and congressional candidate Demi Palecek told NBC, “Every week, ICE escalates its violence against us. With this level of escalation, it’s only a matter of time before someone is killed.”

Demonstrators confront police during a protest outside an ICE center in Broadview, Illinois, on Oct. 3, 2025. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In a statement posted to social media on Friday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker condemned the raids and Noem’s role in them.

“Federal agents reporting to Secretary Noem have spent weeks snatching up families, scaring law-abiding residents, violating due process rights, and even detaining U.S. citizens,” he wrote.

He then called for Noem to hold a press conference and take questions from the public, writing, “Secretary Noem should no longer be able to step foot inside the State of Illinois without any form of public accountability.”

Federal agents reporting to Secretary Noem have spent weeks snatching up families, scaring law-abiding residents, violating due process rights, and even detaining U.S. citizens.



They fail to focus on violent criminals and instead create panic in our communities. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 3, 2025

A spokesperson for Pritzker condemned the actions of law enforcement in Chicago, telling NBC that federal agents have “grossly mishandled and incited tensions at the Broadview facility,” and engaged in “inhumane” tactics including arresting a reporter and firing chemical agents into the crowd.

In a follow-up video posted by Johnson, Noem revealed that the Trump administration was sending the “Department of War,” as the Department of Defense is called by Trump, into Portland and Chicago in the next 24 hours.