ICE Barbie Triggered by Man in Chicken Suit on Portland Trip

MAGA influencer Benny Johnson pointed out the dressed up demonstrator to the Secretary of Homeland Security.

US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 12, 2025. US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Los Angeles was "safe and sound" for the past two nights, crediting his deployment of thousands of troops to quell anti-deportation protests, as California prepared for a legal showdown over his unprecedented move. With protests spreading across the United States, a night-time curfew has been in place in its second-largest city with authorities tackling vandalism and looting that scarred a few city blocks. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing down an “army of Antifa” protestors in “war-ravaged” Portland, starting off by disapproving of a person in a chicken suit.

In a video posted Tuesday by MAGA influencer Benny Johnson, Noem, 53, stands atop Portland, Oregon’s ICE facility and surveys a scene of a few protestors scattered about the street. In the crowd is a person dressed like a chicken.

“DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stares down army of Antifa and a guy in a chicken suit from the rooftop of the ICE facility here in Portland!” gushed Johnson in his post.

“Noem isn’t chicken,” he added with an emoji of a chicken.

PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 03: Demonstrators seen as federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, and the Border Patrol, hold back protesters outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on October 03, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. The facility has become a focal point of nightly protests against the Trump administration and his announcement that he will be sending National Guard troops into Portland. A federal judge is currently hearing Oregon’s case against sending troops into the city, and a decision is expected on Saturday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Demonstrators at ICE facilities have dressed in various costumes. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In the video, Johnson asks if Noem has a message for “the man in the chicken suit,” to which she says, “Man in the chicken outfit? I just see him now. Goodness sakes. You can do better,” before calling the protesters “uneducated and ill-informed.”

Animal costumes have been a staple of the Portland protests. A person in a chicken suit was pictured protesting at night on October 3rd. ICE has also pepper-sprayed a person in a frog costume.

Elsewhere in Portland, a group of senior citizens are going viral for protesting by singing “This Land Is Your Land” on ukuleles.

Despite Johnson’s hyperbolic description of the scene in Portland, viewers weren’t impressed by Noem’s bravery in the face of a couple dozen of the city’s residents.

“LOL THERE’S LIKE EIGHT F***ING PEOPLE THERE!!!” tweeted Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko.

“Even this pure Goebbels-style propaganda gives us enough information to know that Portland is not a war-zone,” said attorney Ben Yelin.

Indeed, the video doesn’t jive with conservative characterizations of Portland as a “third world hellhole” that requires assistance from the National Guard to quell a violent insurrection. Perhaps sensing this, Johnson clarifies that the scene outside of Portland is “nothing” compared to what it’s like at night.

Some arrests have been made during the Portland protests, the most notable being of conservative self-styled citizen Nick Sortor, who was detained for fighting with two protestors and released after a few hours.

Portland residents insist that ICE is the one causing chaos amidst the protests. Portland City Attorney Robert Taylor wrote to the U.S. Department of Justice criticizing the “unconstitutional uses of force in violation of the Fourth Amendment against otherwise peaceful demonstrators exercising their First Amendment rights.”

“Does the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice care about the Constitution anymore?” he asked.

