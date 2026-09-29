ICE Barbie’s Cryptic Divorce Statement Revealed

Kristi Noem has suggested there is more to come in her now-official divorce from her “bimbo” husband.

The Noems filed for divorce in South Dakota on Tuesday, but a statement from her legal team suggests the separation may be more complicated.

“Kristi Noem has filed for the dissolution of her marriage to Bryon Noem,” her lawyer Michael Sabers said in a statement obtained by the Daily Beast. “She has great faith in the South Dakota judicial system and will reserve any further comments for the legal process.”

The Noems married in 1992, when Kristi was a 20-year-old college student. They share three adult children.

Bryon has been publicly supportive of Noem, despite her own allegations of cheating. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

But both Kristi, 54, and her soon-to-be ex-husband Bryon, 56, have had multiple scandals that have rocked their marriage in recent years.

Bryon has been exposed as participating in “bimbofication,” a fetish involving roleplaying as a hypersexualized Barbie doll in which a man wears massive breasts and tight clothing.

While channeling his “busty bimbo” alter ego, Bryon is said to have spoken with adult film stars online to fuel his fetish. Models told the Daily Mail that his fetish was “3000cc-plus boobs,” far greater than the amount of saline per fake breast implant a plastic surgeon would recommend.

The secret life of Bryon Noem was first made public by the Daily Mail. Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Kristi has long been rumored to be involved in an extramarital affair with her former aide Corey Lewandowski in what had been called “D.C.’s worst-kept secret.”

Lewandowski, himself a married father of four, has denied the affair, but has still been spotted galivanting around with her. He had briefly worked as Trump’s campaign manager in 2016, but was also fired from that role after facing battery charges for grabbing a reporter.

The alleged lovers were most recently spotted last month in Minnesota, dining at a lakeside restaurant in the upscale suburb of Wayzata and riding their bikes around Lake Minnetonka.

The affair is also said to have gotten under the skin of President Donald Trump, who has been married three times. When he fired Noem as his Homeland Security Secretary in March, the alleged romance with Lewandowski was said to be part of the reason Trump dumped her.

Bryon Noem, 56, with his wife Kristi, 54, in 2023. Facebook

Even after Noem was booted from leading DHS, Lewandowski still followed her around the Caribbean as she led the so-called Shield of the Americas, a conciliatory fake gig that Trump gave her. He was spotted with Noem in Guyana on a tropical getaway. There, the pair met with government and corporate officials.

Corey Lewandowski was sitting next to Kristi Noem while she met with Guyana’s​president, Irfaan Ali. U.S. Embassy in Guyana

That reportedly set off the White House, which removed Lewandowski from having any official role in the government.

Just days before she was canned, Noem was grilled on her relationship with Lewandowski in a contentious Congressional hearing. While she attacked the line of questioning, she did not directly deny having a personal relationship with Lewandowski.

Markwayne Mullin replaced Kristi Noem in March. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“I think the ridiculousness of this and the tabloids that you are quoting and referencing are insane,” Noem said of her relationship with Lewandowski. “And this has been something that I’ve refuted for years, and I continue to do that.”

“The socialist, liberal, left, is you go off and you attack conservative women,” she continued. “You say that we’re either stupid, or we’re s--ts. That’s what you do. And I’ll tell you, sir, I’m neither.”

Bryon was attending that hearing, but had left the room just before his wife was peppered about the alleged affair.