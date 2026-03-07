ICE Barbie’s ‘Humiliated’ Husband’s Family Reveals Sad Reason He Stands By Her

Kristi Noem’s in-laws are hoping her husband finally leaves her amidst her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski, but they aren’t holding their breath for that to happen.

Bryon Noem’s family told the New York Post that he feels it is his religious duty to stay with Kristi, despite being “humiliated” during the public scandal—dubbed the “worst-kept secret in Washington, D.C.”

The family of Bryon Noem, Kristi Noem's husband, says she has "humiliated" him. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“He said he decided about 20 years ago that it was his calling from God to support her in whatever she decided to do,” one family member told the outlet. “So he has put up with the humiliation. We will see if he sticks with her now.”

“I think it’s him honoring the calling from God,” the family member added. “But it seems like there would be some limit to that.”

Another family member said that in addition to his Christian faith, his devotion to their three children is keeping him with her.

“Bryon is a Christian man, and he believes that marriage is forever,” another relative said. “He’s very close with his children. I’m sure this is really hard on them.”

Noem's husband is reportedly so faithful that he will not leave his wife despite her alleged affair. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Lewandowski is also out at DHS after President Donald Trump fired Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security via a Truth Social post on Thursday. The alleged affair is reportedly part of the reason Trump canned Noem, along with several other scandals that plagued DHS under the former South Dakota governor’s leadership.

Before his brief stint at the Department of Homeland Security under Noem, Lewandowski was briefly Trump’s campaign manager in 2016. He was fired from that role after facing battery charges for grabbing a reporter.

Lewandowski and Noem have each denied having an affair, but it has been called the "worst-kept secret" in Washington. Alex Brandon/via REUTERS

Noem was grilled on her relationship with Lewandowski during a Congressional hearing earlier this week. While she attacked the line of questioning, she did not directly deny having a personal relationship with Lewandowski.

“You’ve called Corey Lewandowski a special government employee. I understand what government means, I understand what employee means, OK, but I don’t know what makes him special,” Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz asked her.

“I think the ridiculousness of this and the tabloids that you are quoting and referencing are insane,” Noem responded. “And this has been something that I’ve refuted for years, and I continue to do that.”

“The socialist, liberal, left, is you go off and you attack conservative women,” Noem asserted. “You say that we’re either stupid, or we’re sl-ts. That’s what you do. And I’ll tell you, sir, I’m neither.”

Bryon Noem side-eyes his wife as she testified that she is "not a sl-t." Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Bryon was at the hearing, but had left the briefing just before she was questioned about the alleged affair.