ICE Barbie Makes Desperate Christmas Plea to Boost Failing Deportation App

Kristi Noem’s Department of Homeland Security is promising a Christmas “gift” of $3,000 and a free plane ticket to encourage people in the U.S. illegally to leave the country before the New Year.

As Noem, 54, tries to boost numbers using its struggling self-deportation platform, the Homeland Security secretary on Monday touted the temporary holiday special, which is three times larger than the previous offer.

Urging “illegal aliens” to leave voluntarily via the CBP Home app—or face arrest and removal— she told Fox News show Fox & Friends, “If you voluntarily want to go home now… we will give you $3,000."

Kristi Noem plugged the "gift" on X as well as during a TV appearance. X

Noem—nicknamed “ICE Barbie” for her made-for-TV “cosplay” approach to immigration enforcement—wrote on X: “This Christmas season… illegal aliens who self-deport using the CBP Home App can receive a $3,000 exit bonus."

She added that people ”should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will not return."

DHS says the $3,000 payment is available to eligible participants who register and depart by Dec. 31, 2025, and is paid once the government confirms the individual has left. Its previous self-deportation “bonus” was $1,000.

"ICE Barbie" Kristi Noem plays dress up in a borrowed uniform on Jan. 28. Handout/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, said the move was “a good sign of a campaign with largely poor results,” but added, $3,000 was “still an insultingly small sum for people to uproot their lives here after potentially decades.”

The increased offer is part of DHS’s effort to drive more voluntary departures through CBP Home, a rebranded version of the Biden-era CBP One platform that signals intent to depart and, if approved, gives travel assistance and financial support.

DHS argues the stipend is cheaper than a full enforcement case, which it has estimated at roughly $17,000 per removal.

But the app’s take-up has been a problem for months. Internal DHS figures obtained by The Atlantic showed that CBP Home logged roughly 35,000 “exits” over nine months, despite a government advertising blitz costing more than $200 million.

The Atlantic calculated the effective cost at about $7,500 per departure once the ad buy, airfare, and payments are included.

Noem made the pitch on Fox and Friends. The Washington Post/Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Atlantic also noted that, by DHS’s own estimates, only about 2 percent of people who “self-deported” used the app—meaning most left without the taxpayer-funded flight or cash.

In the face of this data to the contrary, DHS has promoted enormous “self-deportation” totals. It has claimed 1.9 million undocumented immigrants have “voluntarily self-deported” since January.

However, its figures have not been independently verified, and DHS—which is struggling to hit Donald Trump’s ambitious 3,000 daily deportation target—has not released a public breakdown showing how many received travel or stipends versus those who left on their own.

The program has also drawn scrutiny over whether promised money reaches people at all. As reported by The Guardian, some migrants who were promised earlier incentives said they never received them, amid complaints about opaque rules and implementation problems.

Noem defended the agency’s efforts in a statement Monday.

“In less than a year, President Trump has delivered some of the most historic and consequential achievements in presidential history—and this Administration is just getting started," she said.