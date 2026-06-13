ICE Barbie Now Cosplaying as Haiti Gangbuster
Kristi Noem says she has a new mission after she was fired as Homeland Security secretary and given a new hastily created role in government. In an interview on Saturday discussing her work as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, Noem said she’s planning to take on gangs in Haiti that control around 90 percent of the capital and have displaced around 1.5 million people, according to the United Nations. “Haiti is an area that has been a lost cause for a very long time,” Noem, 54, told Newsmax anchor Greta Van Susteren, 72. “We’ve got some gang suppression forces that we’re going to be working to get into that country,” she added. Noem, the first Cabinet member to be removed by President Donald Trump, 79, in his second term, went on to predict that the Shield of the Americas will be “stronger than NATO” as it brings countries “into alignment with American values.” In her previous role, Noem was widely mocked for wearing law enforcement and military-style gear for photo-ops, though her new role does not seem to have afforded her that opportunity. “My background is I’m a farmer and a rancher that served in government, in Congress, as governor, and then as Secretary of Homeland Security,” Noem said at a summit in March, where she thanked Trump for creating the role for her.