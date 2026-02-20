ICE Barbie Secretly Plots New Job to Dodge Being Impeached

The under-fire Kristi “ICE Barbie” Noem is considering leaving Donald Trump’s Cabinet in order to return to politics in her home state of South Dakota, according to a report.

The Department of Homeland Security secretary is said to be weighing up a challenge to Sen. Mike Rounds in the state’s June Republican primary, according to The Atlantic.

The move would mean Noem might avoid being forced out of her role at DHS amid intense criticism of her performance. She would also handily avoid any Democratic efforts to impeach her, should the Democrats regain control of the House in November’s midterms, as widely expected.

There have been calls for Donald Trump to fire Kristi Noem in the wake of two U.S. citizens being shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The suggestion that Noem, a former South Dakota governor, could leave the Cabinet to run for the U.S. Senate has sparked concern among Rounds’ allies. Sources told The Atlantic that they are skeptical that Noem will actually go through with any attempt to oust Rounds from office, and an adviser for Noem also dismissed the idea.

However, there are suggestions that Noem could use the growing calls for her impeachment as an excuse to resign from the Cabinet.

“It’s something people are talking about across the state,” one Republican involved in South Dakota told The Atlantic. “And based on everything I’ve been hearing, Mike Rounds would handily win that race.”

Noem has been mocked as "ICE Barbie" for her cosplaying uniformed photo opps. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

More than 100 House Democrats have expressed support for Rep. Robin Kelly’s articles of impeachment against Noem. The Illinois Democrat accuses Noem of “obstruction of Congress” for routinely denying lawmakers access to DHS facilities and for withholding congressionally appropriated disaster relief funding.

The articles alleged that Noem has permitted ICE to violate the First and Fourth Amendment rights of those they have detained under Trump’s hardline immigration push. She is also alleged to have engaged in “self-dealing” over reports that she approved $220 million in contracts for a firm run by her chief spokesperson’s husband.

Noem has also been widely condemned for her handling of the ICE-led mass deportation push in Minnesota, including trying to paint Renee Good and Alex Pretti, U.S. citizens who were shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, as “domestic terrorists.”