ICE Barbie Snubs Alleged Lover to Bring Husband to Hearing

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem brought her husband Bryon to her grilling on Capitol Hill after a report that Donald Trump is considering firing the top administration official over her problematic alleged lover.

Noem showed up before the House Committee on Homeland Security with members of her family in attendance on Thursday.

One person who did not appear to be in the hearing room: Corey Lewandowski.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks to members of the media as she arrives to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee on December 11, 2025. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Lewandowski has been referred to as the secretary’s “gatekeeper,” and their alleged affair has been referred to as Washington, D.C.’s “worst-kept secret.”

“I have my husband Bryon, who’s with me, and also two of my children,” Noem shared in her opening statement. She noted that her daughters’ husbands and one grandchild had also joined her there.

Bryon Noem was also in attendance, sitting just behind Noem, as she testified on Capitol Hill in May.

Bryon Noem, the husband of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, listens as she testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security on December 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“I’m very blessed that I have a wonderful family who is here and loves this country and is grateful for the work that we get to do as a family each and every day,” Noem said.

Noem’s family joining her on Capitol Hill came as three former DHS officials told The Bulwark that the president is considering removing his homeland security secretary.

According to the report, top White House officials have become frustrated with her employment of Lewandowski as a chief adviser.

Special government employee and advisor Corey Lewandowski's work at DHS has reportedly frustrated top White House officials. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Lewandowski denied there is talk of a shake-up. Trump indicated this week he was happy with the work of his cabinet members amid speculation he wants to bring in new blood after his first year.

Despite her family joining her on Thursday, Democrats did not hold back in their scathing criticism of Noem and the Department of Homeland Security’s activities under Trump.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers accused Noem of lying about her department’s work and accused the DHS of deporting U.S. citizens and not following court orders.

Ranking Member Bennie Thompson called on Noem to step down during his opening remarks.

He blasted her for shooting commercials but not providing contract details on those filming her for what he called the “2028 campaign trial.” He went on to rip into the mass deportations, DHS officials clashing with American protesters, and making the country less safe.

“Rather than sitting here and wasting your time and ours with more corruption, lies and lawlessness, I call on you to resign,” Thompson said. “Do a real service to the country and just resign, that is if President Trump doesn’t fire you first.”