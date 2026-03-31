ICE Barbie’s Husband Humiliates Her With Sick ‘Barbie Models’ Fetish

Kristi Noem was dealt a fresh blow following salacious allegations that her husband leads a secret double life as a “bimbo” crossdresser.

The newly-ousted Homeland Security secretary, 54, was left “devastated” by a Daily Mail report revealing that Bryon Noem, 56, adopted an online ego as a pouty-faced bimbo, complete with fake boobs and skintight leggings, to chat with adult performers— allegedly paying them thousands of dollars.

“Mrs. Noem is devastated,” her spokesperson told the Mail. “The family was blindsided by this. They ask for privacy and prayers at this time.”

Bryon gave Kristi a hug after her confirmation hearing in January 2025. REUTERS

The Mail reported that it obtained hundreds of messages involving three women tied to his “bimbofication,” a fetish that involves roleplaying as a hypersexualized Barbie doll by donning massive breasts and figure-hugging clothing.

Bryon himself has dabbled in the online community under the pseudonym “Jason Jackson,” with photos published by the outlet showing him stuffing balloons into a tight-fitting shirt to give the appearance of big boobs while posing with a pouty face. Other images showed Bryon wearing hot pink and pastel-colored biker shorts.

“It’s called bimbofication. People who modify their body to look like a doll. The Barbie look,” one model told the Mail. “His kink is for huge, huge ridiculous boobs.”

Kristi and Bryon are high school sweethearts. REUTERS

Messages reviewed by the outlet showed Bryon complimenting one model’s “amazing” curves and vowing to worship like a “goddess.”

“How are your boobs?” he once asked her. “Would you ever go bigger?”

When the model responded by sending Bryon racy photos, he reciprocated the gesture by sending selfies wearing skimpy outfits.

“You turn me into a girl,” he said. “Should I put on leggings?”

The couple has been married since 1992. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Mail also found a PayPal account belonging to “Jason Jackson,” which regularly sent the model deposits between $500 and $1,000. Bryon reportedly sent $25,000 in payments via PayPal and Cash App to his online pals.

Bryon also openly admitted to having a wife and family, one model told the outlet.

“He’d say, ‘I love my wife, I want to get better.’ Then he’d disappear, come back, and start again,” she said.

The former DHS secretary earned the nickname "ICE Barbie" for her frequent cosplays on the job. Alex Brandon/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A second model told the Mail that she once accidentally pocket-dialed “Jason” and heard a voicemail greeting that said, “Noem Insurance, leave a message.” Bryon made his fortune running the South Dakota-based insurance agency. The model said she was astonished to find images of Kristi and Bryon Noem when she looked up the business.

“I was completely shocked. I said, ‘Why are you doing this?’ I didn’t think hot guys did this,” she said. “He said he didn’t care. I thought, you should care—your wife could lose everything she’s ever worked for.”

One woman’s Google search about the Noem couple inevitably led her to allegations of Noem’s affair with her longtime aide, Corey Lewandowski, who is also married with kids. The woman said she asked Bryon about the rumors.

“His response was, ‘I know. There’s nothing I can do about it,’” she told the Mail.

Kristi and Bryon Noem did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The State Department also did not respond to a request for comment.

The revelations about the Noems’ marriage cut sharply against the image the couple has long put forward—one of faith and traditional values. As a prominent conservative figure, the allegations about their relationship risk undercutting Kristi’s political brand.

Kristi and Bryon are high school sweethearts who tied the knot in 1992. They have three children, daughters Kassidy, 31, and Kennedy, 29, and a son, Booker, 23.

The couple has strongly espoused traditional family values and their Christian faith in Noem’s decades-long career as a public servant.

The couple regularly lavishes praise on each other on social media. Kristi Noem on X

“I am blessed with a wonderful husband who loves the Lord and his family,” Noem wrote in a 2018 post celebrating their anniversary. “I am blessed to be his wife!”

child-rearing

Byron Noem supported his wife during a testy hearing on Capitol Hill. AFP via Getty Images

The couple’s child-rearing has also been guided by traditional values.

“Bryon has been our family’s anchor. He can be the funny guy, but also a serious motivator,” Noem wrote for Father’s Day in 2018. “He teaches the kids to be tough and self-sufficient, while making sure they love the Lord. I am so grateful God made Bryon part of His plan for our family.”

Their marriage is guided by traditional values. Kristi Noem on Facebook

In a 2019 blog post, she also said that “Bryon loves the Lord and understands the responsibility that God gives to men to lead their families.”

When allegations of Noem’s affair with Lewandowski came to the fore during a testy congressional hearing, members of Bryon’s extended family told the New York Post that he felt it was his religious responsibility to stand by his wife.

Noem has long been rumored to be having an affair with Corey Lewandowski. ABC

“He said he decided about 20 years ago that it was his calling from God to support her in whatever she decided to do,” one family member said. “So he has put up with the humiliation. We will see if he sticks with her now.”

“I think it’s him honoring the calling from God,” the family member added. “But it seems like there would be some limit to that.”