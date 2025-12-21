ICE Barbie’s Top Goon Blames Staff After Flunking Lie-Detector Test

Kristi Noem’s acting security agency head reportedly failed a lie-detector test required to view sensitive spy materials—then blamed his subordinates and suspended them.

Madhu Gottumukkala, the acting head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, who got his start under the Homeland Security Secretary when she was South Dakota’s governor, failed a polygraph in July that was required to view “the most sensitive intelligence programs” shared by a spy agency, Politico first reported Sunday. He then reportedly placed at least six people involved in organizing and scheduling the polygraph on leave in retaliation.

“Instead of taking ownership and saying, ‘Hey, I screwed up,’ he gets other people blamed and potentially ruins their careers,” a current official told Politico, adding that Gottumukkala’s tenure at CISA has been “a nightmare” for the $3 billion agency.

Madhu Gottumukkala was appointed as deputy director for CISA in May. cisa.gov

The former South Dakota government IT official repeatedly requested to take the polygraph test, despite not being required to view the classified materials or serve as the Senate-confirmed leader of the agency, which is the nation’s primary defense against cyber threats. Donald Trump’s pick to lead the agency, Sean Plankey, is currently awaiting Senate confirmation.

But Gottumukkala was relentless and ultimately took the test, which is typically used to determine whether an individual has foreign connections or personal liabilities that could put the government’s most sensitive information at risk.

Then, he failed. And the finger-pointing began.

"ICE Barbie" Kristi Noem cosplays as a prison warden at an ICE detention facility, which has been a focus for much of her tenure. GERALD HERBERT/Gerald Herbert/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Aug. 1, at least six people involved in scheduling and approving the polygraph received a letter informing them that their access to classified national security information was being suspended for allegedly misleading Gottumukkala into taking the test in the first place, five current officials and one former official told Politico.

“This action is being taken due to information received by this office that you may have participated in providing false information to the acting head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) regarding the existence of a requirement for a polygraph examination before accessing certain programs,” the letter reportedly reads.

Three days later, they were informed they were being placed on administrative leave pending investigation—sending shockwaves through the agency over what officials described as Gottumukkala’s childish retaliation.

“We’re a sinking ship. We’re like the Titanic,” one current official said of the agency, which has lost nearly a third of its staff since Trump returned to the White House.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told Politico that Gottumukkala “did not fail a sanctioned polygraph test.”

“An unsanctioned polygraph test was coordinated by staff, misleading incoming CISA leadership,” McLaughlin wrote. “The employees in question were placed on administrative leave, pending conclusion of an investigation. We expect and require the highest standards of performance from our employees and hold them directly accountable to uphold all policies and procedures. Gottumukkala has the complete and full support of the Secretary and is laser focused on returning the agency to its statutory mission.”

The acting director was socializing at a holiday reception on Saturday with the French ambassador, Laurent Bili. CISA/Insta/CISA

Politico asked for further clarification on what constitutes an “unsanctioned” polygraph, to which McLaughlin replied: “Random bureaucrats can’t just order a polygraph. Polygraph orders have to come from leadership who have the authority to order them.”

Meanwhile, current and former officials said it was “comical” for the Department of Homeland Security to argue the polygraph was unsanctioned, since officials are required to sign off on their own polygraph requests at the agency.

“He ultimately chose to sit for this polygraph,” another current official told the outlet. “There is only one person to blame for that.”

Another raised concerns that Noem’s agency appeared more focused on covering its tracks than addressing a far more serious issue.

“How is failing a polygraph not a concern,” the official asked, when he’s “supposed to be leading a national security agency?”

Noem has made headlines amid rumors that she was ousted from Trump's cabinet. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Noem has publicly lavished Gottumukkala, an apparent “motorcycle enthusiast and old Western movie lover,” with praise, calling him “the right person” to carry forward “tremendous” investments in South Dakota when she announced his appointment as the state’s Commissioner of the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications in September 2024.

“He will focus on putting our citizens first, protecting their data, and helping all of state government serve the people of South Dakota,” she said at the time.

Before his appointment under Noem, Gottumukkala was a senior director of IT for business solutions at Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the United States.

“I’m deeply grateful to Governor Noem for the trust placed in me and eager to make a meaningful impact by driving innovative and secure technology solutions across our state,” Gottumukkala said at the time.