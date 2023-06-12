Ice Cream-Loving Joe Biden Forced to Get an Unscheduled Root Canal
OUCH
President Joe Biden had to put off his Monday schedule, which included a meeting NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, for a root canal. Biden started his unplanned root canal procedure on Sunday, according to a memo sent Monday by the physician to the president, Kevin O’Connor. “The President tolerated the procedure well,” the document said. “There were no complications.” But the root canal needed to be finished on Monday, forcing the president to postpone his scheduled events. According to the letter, the sweet treat-loving Biden started experiencing tooth pain in his “lower right premolar” on Sunday—that’s when the presidential dental team performed took x-rays and decided to start the root canal. Biden was in some “further discomfort” Monday morning after Sunday’s procedure.