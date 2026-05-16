Ice Cream Recalled for Not So Sweet Reason

California’s Straus Family Creamery has voluntarily recalled a small production run of specific flavors and carton sizes of its organic ice cream due to concerns that they may contain metal fragments. The ice cream was distributed in 17 states from May 4, according to the Food and Drug Administration. There have been no reports of injuries. Straus advised buyers not to consume the ice cream but to discard it. The recall covers Straus Family Creamery Organic Super Premium Ice Cream, sold in paper cartons with a seal and lid, in quart and pint sizes. The recall only concerns Vanilla Bean pints with “best by” dates of December 23 and 28, 2026; Strawberry pints with a best-by date of December 25, 2026, and Strawberry quarts with a best-by date of December 24, 2026; Cookie Dough pints (December 26), Dutch Chocolate quarts (December 27), and Mint Chip pints (December 30). For the UPC barcodes of the recalled products, check here. Consumers seeking more information or a voucher for a replacement product can contact Straus.