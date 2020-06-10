CHEAT SHEET
    Ice Cube Spreads Russian Propaganda on Twitter

    BECAUSE IT’S 2020

    Madeline Charbonneau

    Cheat Sheet Intern

    Tristan Fewings/Getty

    Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, rapper Ice Cube has shared a meme from a Russian propaganda website that claims Europeans shot the noses off of Ancient Egyptian statues. The meme was made by “Black Matters,” a website and Facebook page that purports to be a non-profit news resource for African-Americans but was outed long ago as a Russian-run propaganda tool to manipulate Americans. According to CNN, the Egyptian statues have broken noses not because Europeans shot them off, but because pharaohs would often break the noses of the statues of their predecessors.